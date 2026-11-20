Broadgate strengthens its European investment banking franchise with the appointment of Alexandre Boukhari, bringing 25 years of experience.

- Rami El JisrGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Broadgate Advisers is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandre Boukhari as Managing Director – Investment Banking, strengthening the firm's European IB franchise with a particular focus on France and the European technology ecosystem. Alexandre brings 25 years of experience and nearly 100 closed transactions, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and capital raising.Prior to joining Broadgate Advisers, Alexandre served as a Partner at GP Bullhound and as Managing Director in the Technology Practice at Rothschild & Co. Earlier in his career, he held key roles at Bryan, Garnier & Co and Ernst & Young. He holds an MBA in Finance from Central Michigan University.“We are thrilled to welcome Alexandre to Broadgate Advisers,” said Rami El Jisr, Managing Partner at Broadgate Advisers.“His extensive M&A expertise, deep understanding of the European technology ecosystem, and exceptional track record of nearly 100 closed transactions will be invaluable as we continue to expand our investment banking franchise across Europe.”Alexandre Boukhari commented:“I am excited to join Broadgate Advisers and look forward to building the next chapter together. The opportunity to drive the firm's European Investment Banking franchise, particularly across France and the tech sector, is a tremendous honour, and I am eager to work alongside the team to deliver high-impact strategic advice to our clients.”Broadgate Advisers is committed to providing top-tier advisory services and fostering long-term relationships with its clients. With Alexandre's leadership, the firm is well-positioned to enhance its M&A, divestiture, and capital-raising capabilities across Europe.About Broadgate AdvisersBroadgate Advisers is a subsidiary of Malta based BA Capital Holding PLC, a group holding active in M&A Advisory, Venture Capital and Wealth Management with offices in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

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Alexandre Boukhari Joins Broadgate as Managing Director – Investment Banking in Paris News Provided By Broadgate Advisers November 20, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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