Appricio, an iPhone travel guide that recommends what is worth doing right now

Version 1.5 turns the app's real-time recommendations into full-day plans on foot, by bike or by car, and adds day-by-day trip planning in more than 70 cities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Appricio, an iPhone travel guide that recommends places to go based on location, time of day and weather, today released version 1.5, its largest update since the app launched in August 2026. The update extends the app from individual recommendations to full-day plans: a route from coffee through the sights and lunch to dinner or a night out, ordered to work on foot, shown on a map and starting from the user's current location. Appricio covers more than 70 cities, from London and Paris to Tokyo and Mexico City, and every city guide is free to read.Most travel and map apps answer a search with long lists, such as hundreds of nearby restaurants sorted by popularity or by commercial arrangements, and leave the choice to the traveler. Appricio narrows each moment to two or three places a local would choose, each with a short explanation of why it fits.The app takes into account the user's location, the time, the weather, current events and personal taste. On a sunny Tuesday morning in Munich, for example, it may suggest a single pancake cafe worth the walk instead of a list of the 50 best cafes in the city. At 11 p.m. in Barcelona, it favors a bar that is good that night over the most-reviewed one. When a well-known sight is not worth the time on a given day, the app says so. In October, the Apple-focused website Six Colors included Appricio in its App Report and noted that the app had dismissed San Francisco's Pier 39 as a tourist trap.Appricio does not ask users to fill in a questionnaire; it learns from the places a user saves and skips. Venues cannot pay to be included: the app carries no advertising, no paid placements and no star ratings.New in Appricio 1.5Walks: a day route built from the user's current location and ordered for walking, taking into account the time, the weather and which places are closed that day. Once started, the app guides the walk stop by stop.Days by bike or car: in cities suited to cycling, the day follows the city's signature ride, with bikes at the start and the route back at the end. Where sights are far apart, the plan becomes a driving tour based on real driving times.Trips: given a destination and travel dates, Appricio plans each day with its own walk, lists the events taking place during the stay, suggests a place to stay, and links to tours and tickets.Time-aware picks: at breakfast or lunch, the app leads with a place for that meal; late at night, with a bar or live music.Arrival alerts: travelers arriving in a city during a major event, such as Munich during Oktoberfest, receive a notification even when the app is closed."I wanted the guidebook I never had: one that knows where I'm standing, what time it is and what the weather is like, and simply tells me what's worth doing now, even if that means skipping the famous thing," said Martin Tantow, founder of Appricio. "With 1.5 it plans the whole day, on a trip, or wherever you are at the moment."Availability and pricingAppricio 1.5 is available now on the App Store for iPhone. The app is free to download, and every city guide is free to read, including the day's walk from the user's current location. Appricio Plus ($29.99 per year in the US) adds walks for every day, trip planning, the events calendar and arrival alerts. The app is available in English; an Android version is in development.Appricio covers more than 70 cities on six continents, including London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Lisbon, Vienna, Tokyo, Seoul, New York, San Francisco and Mexico City. Recent additions include New Orleans, Austin, Lima, Jakarta, Ubud, Montpellier and Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Users can request cities that are missing, and new cities are added every week.About AppricioAppricio is a travel guide for iPhone that recommends a small number of places for the current moment instead of long lists. It takes into account location, time of day, weather and personal taste, suggests places a local would choose, and explains why each one fits. Places are scored through editorial curation and matched to the moment by fixed rules; the app flags tourist traps and does not rank places by payment. Appricio was founded in May 2026 by Martin Tantow and launched on the App Store in August 2026. appricioAbout Martin TantowMartin Tantow is a partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures, where he invests in AI and deep tech. Before that he founded 3scale, an API management company acquired by Red Hat. He grew up in Germany, lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, and builds Appricio on nights and weekends.Press kit with logos, screenshots, founder photo and fact sheet

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Appricio Releases Version 1.5 of Its iPhone Travel Guide With Full-Day Planning News Provided By Appricio November 20, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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