AHCOF's new tomato paste manufacturing facility in Chizhou, Anhui, China.

Production and pouch filling operations at AHCOF's tomato paste manufacturing facility.

AHCOF offers multiple tomato paste packaging solutions for international food markets.

New manufacturing facility strengthens AHCOF's tomato paste production, packaging, and OEM/ODM services for international food businesses.

- AHCOF RepresentativeHEFEI, ANHUI, CHINA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AHCOF NEOCHAINS FOOD TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd., operating under the AHCOF brand, announces that its new tomato paste manufacturing facility in Chizhou, Anhui Province, China, is now officially operational. The new facility marks an important milestone in the company's manufacturing development and strengthens its ability to serve international food businesses with tomato paste products, flexible packaging solutions, and customized manufacturing services.As the company responsible for AHCOF's tomato paste business, AHCOF NEOCHAINS FOOD TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd. focuses on serving international importers, wholesalers, distributors, food manufacturers, and private-label brands seeking reliable tomato paste sourcing and long-term supply partnerships.New Chizhou Facility Strengthens Manufacturing CapabilitiesThe new Chizhou facility represents an important step in AHCOF's manufacturing development. Equipped with modern food processing and automated production systems, the facility supports tomato paste processing, filling, packaging, and related manufacturing operations.AHCOF emphasizes quality management throughout its production processes, including raw material inspection, processing control, Brix testing, filling, sealing, and finished product inspection. These procedures are designed to support product consistency, packaging integrity, and the requirements of international food buyers.With the new facility officially in operation, the company continues to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and supply support for customers in different international markets.Multiple Tomato Paste Packaging Solutions for Global MarketsAHCOF provides a range of tomato paste packaging formats to meet different market preferences, distribution channels, and food applications.Available packaging solutions include:Sachet and pouch packaging: Suitable for retail distribution, supermarkets, foodservice, and markets requiring convenient portion sizes.Tin can packaging: Available for different retail and commercial applications.Plastic bottle packaging: Designed for convenient storage, handling, and everyday food use.Bulk packaging: Suitable for industrial food manufacturers and large-volume buyers.These packaging options allow customers to select suitable formats according to their target markets, product positioning, and purchasing requirements.OEM and ODM Services for Private-Label BrandsIn addition to supplying tomato paste products, AHCOF offers OEM and ODM manufacturing services for international customers looking to develop or expand their own food brands.Customization options can include product specifications, packaging formats, packaging artwork, and label development based on customer requirements.Whether customers are launching a new private-label tomato paste product or expanding an existing product portfolio, AHCOF aims to provide flexible manufacturing support and customized solutions for different business needs.Supporting International Food Importers and DistributorsAHCOF welcomes inquiries from international food importers, wholesalers, distributors, food manufacturers, and private-label brands interested in tomato paste sourcing, packaging customization, OEM/ODM cooperation, and long-term supply partnerships.By combining its manufacturing development with multiple packaging options and customized services, AHCOF aims to support international customers in developing and expanding their tomato paste product offerings.About AHCOF NEOCHAINS FOOD TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.AHCOF NEOCHAINS FOOD TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd. operates under the AHCOF brand and is responsible for its tomato paste business. The company focuses on providing tomato paste products, multiple packaging solutions, and OEM/ODM manufacturing services for international food businesses.For more information about AHCOF's tomato paste products, manufacturing capabilities, packaging solutions, and customized services, please visit its official website:Media and Business InquiriesAHCOF NEOCHAINS FOOD TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.Email:...Official Website:

Anna Feng

AHCOF NEOCHAINS FOOD TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.

+86 189 5513 0961

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHCOF Announces New Chizhou Tomato Paste Factory to Strengthen Global Supply News Provided By Zhongan Tiktech (Anhui) Co., Ltd. November 20, 2026, 08:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.