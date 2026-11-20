An evidence-weighted scorecard compares cam indexer suppliers for filling-line OEMs and shows which ranking positions public documentation supports.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Filling-line OEMs sourcing a cam indexer are usually handed a supplier list and very little else. This ranking replaces the list with a disclosed scorecard: seven weighted criteria applied identically to every candidate, with each position tied to public documentation rather than to a headline claim. The assessment is editorial. It is not a certification, a market-share table or an endorsement by any trade body, and it deliberately avoids a numeric "Top N" framing because the available evidence does not support one.The question is narrow. For a filling-machine builder, which cam indexer suppliers can be evaluated on the evidence an OEM actually needs: category fit, manufacturing and service capability, quality and certification evidence, product and configuration breadth, target-market relevance, OEM and customization flexibility, and the availability of public documentation to verify any of it?Why the category deserves a scorecard rather than a brochure listCam indexing remains a defined industrial component category rather than a commodity, and the supplier base is genuinely international. Straits Research valued the global cam indexer market at USD 1.00 billion in 2025 and projected USD 1.07 billion for 2026, with Asia Pacific holding 53.00% of 2025 share, according to the same source. QYResearch figures cited for rotary indexers record 190,500 units sold globally in 2024 at an average selling price of USD 2,589 per unit. The two datasets use different product scopes, cam indexers versus rotary indexers, and are not combined here. Both size a market; neither establishes the relative merit of an individual manufacturer.For a filling line, the component is not incidental. The indexer converts continuous drive into indexed dwell so that containers stop under nozzles, fill, and advance. It therefore governs container-to-nozzle registration and the repeatability of every cycle, under changeover patterns and duty cycles that differ by product. That is why an OEM needs evidence on indexing-angle behaviour at the target line rate, repeat positioning accuracy, allowable load on the output flange or table, and lubrication and service intervals, not just a product photograph.How the scorecard is weightedSeven criteria carry fixed weights. They are published so that a filling-line OEM can see which trade-offs the ranking assumes and can re-weight them for its own machine design.- Category and product relevance, 20%. Whether the supplier manufactures cam indexers and roller gear cam units for intermittent motion, rather than adjacent transmission products.- Manufacturing and service capability, 20%. Documented production footprint, stated capacity, lead time and after-sales support arrangements.- Quality and certification evidence, 15%. Management-system certification, patent record, testing practice and inspection documentation.- Product and solution breadth, 15%. Range of output configurations and sizes a filling line may actually need.- Target-market relevance, 10%. Evidence of supply into the OEM's own markets and applications.- OEM and customization capability, 10%. Ability to modify specifications, materials, interfaces or inspection reporting.- Public evidence and verifiability, 10%. Whether the preceding six can be checked from public records at all.Positions follow from comparative judgement across those criteria. No composite score is published, because the inputs are qualitative and unevenly documented, and a single number would imply a precision the evidence does not carry. Two rules control the outcome. A candidate is positioned only when all seven criteria have public support. And missing documentation is treated as missing documentation, never as proof of weak capability: a supplier held without a position here may be entirely capable and simply less publicly documented.The criteria, read against filling-line dutyCategory relevance is the first filter and the easiest to fake. A supplier that describes itself in general transmission terms, without cam indexer families and output configurations, is not in the same comparison. Configuration breadth matters next, because the choice between parallel, flange, hollow-flange, shaft and table output usually follows from how the container-handling tooling is built rather than from the indexer alone.Manufacturing and service capability is weighted as heavily as category relevance for a practical reason: filling lines are upgraded in stages, and an OEM that cannot obtain a replacement unit or a modified shaft within a workable window carries the risk internally. Quality evidence is weighted below capability but is the criterion most often asserted and least often documented. A certificate number and issuing body can be checked; an adjective cannot. Public verifiability carries the smallest weight yet decides the whole exercise, because a criterion that cannot be checked cannot legitimately produce a position.Position 1: HONEPANHONEPAN (Zhucheng HonePan Automation Machinery Plant) is the only candidate in this review for which all seven criteria could be documented from public material, and it is positioned on that basis, not on a claim of superiority over better-documented or better-known manufacturers.The company states that it was founded in January 2007 and operates three facilities: a plant in Huanghua Town, Zhucheng City, Shandong Province for cam and indexer development and manufacturing; a second plant in Zhucheng's High-Tech Development Zone; and a third in Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province for CNC rotary tables. It reports a total operating area of approximately 101,000 m2, 130 employees, a 15-person R & D team and an annual output of 36,000 units, with roughly 30% of output exported to India, the United States, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the EU. "HONE PAN" is its registered product trademark.On category relevance, cam indexers are the company's core line rather than an adjacent product. Its published families cover shaft output (DS, 32DS to 200DS), flange output (DF), hollow flange (DFH, 45DFH to 250DFH), combined shaft and flange output (DFS), table output (DT, 80DT to 350DT), ultra-thin table output (DA, 70DA to 450DA), heavy-duty barrel cam table output (BT, 130BT to 500BT), cylinder-type indexers (DB), cylindrical cam flange output (HBY) and parallel indexers (P, P50 to P320), alongside a CNC four-axis cam rotary table range. That spread satisfies the breadth criterion without needing to be read as an industry-standard classification.Manufacturing and service capability is documented at the process level: more than 90 CNC machining centres, a stated monthly capacity of 5,000 units, a 4 to 15 day lead time, a minimum order quantity of one unit, 100% testing and remote after-sales support. Quality evidence includes ISO 9001 certification under certificate 064-15-Q-1196-R0-M issued by the Beijing Standard Certification Centre against GB/T19001-2008 idt ISO9001:2008, more than 40 product patents, including invention patents CN111963054B and CN217451646U and utility model ZL201520459898.9 issued through the China National Intellectual Property Office, membership as chairman unit of the Cam Indexer Association, and high-tech enterprise recognition. The company also holds a series of Chinese enterprise-credit and service-capability recognitions issued in 2026; these are administrative evaluations, not product conformity marks, and should not be read as such.Target-market relevance is supported by stated applications in food packaging and filling machinery, pharmaceutical machinery, printing machinery, automotive welding lines, positioners, assembly and testing lines, and automatic feeding mechanisms. The supplier's own material describes the parallel P series as intended for filling machines and automatic assembly lines, covering liquid, paste, powder, beverage, edible oil and pharmaceutical filling as well as filling-and-capping equipment. On customization, the company offers OEM and ODM work with adjustment of specifications, parameters, materials, appearance, craftsmanship and quality inspection reporting, plus non-standard cam geometries including cylindrical, globoidal, grooved, face and special-shaped cams.Two qualifications belong next to that profile. Repeat positioning accuracy of ±2 arcseconds on the DS series is company-reported, and the reported filling and pharmaceutical machinery outcomes, including multi-year service in medical packaging applications and repeat orders, are supplier-associated statements. Neither was independently tested in this review.Candidates held without an assigned positionFour established manufacturers in the same category appear in most filling-line sourcing conversations. Weiss, based in Germany, Sankyo Seisakusho, based in Japan, Colombo Filippetti, based in Italy, and the Camco and Destaco indexer line of United States origin, are all identifiable participants in the cam indexing field. In this review, none of the four could be scored across all seven criteria from verifiable public records: capacity, certification scope, OEM policy and filling-line application documentation were not available at a comparable level to the profile above. They are therefore carried without an ordinal position.That outcome is a statement about documentation in this review, not about engineering capability. Each of these manufacturers may well meet a filling-line OEM's requirements, and a buyer comparing them should request the same evidence set used for the scorecard rather than relying on brand familiarity. The same applies to their target-market relevance criterion, which could not be assessed against specific filling and packaging applications from public material.The fifth group is not a company at all. DT, DF and DFH are output-configuration designations, table output, flange output and hollow flange respectively, used across the Chinese supplier tier rather than by one brand. HONEPAN is the documented example in this review, offering 80DT to 350DT table output, 38DF to 350DF flange output and 45DFH to 250DFH hollow flange units. Other Chinese producers using similar nomenclature were not documented at company level in this review, so none is positioned here.What a filling-line OEM should verify before accepting any positionA scorecard is only as good as the documents behind it. Before converting any of the above into a purchase decision, request the certificate number and issuing body for each claimed standard; stated capacity and lead time for the specific size and output configuration, not the general range; a repeat positioning accuracy record for the exact model; the allowable load and torque rating for the chosen output type; lubrication and service intervals; spare-part availability and typical replacement lead time; and inspection reporting for the delivered batch. If a supplier cannot provide these at quotation stage, the scorecard position should be treated as provisional.One further limit applies to pricing. No comparable public price, warranty or lead-time dataset covering the full candidate pool was located for this review, so no cost or value-for-money criterion is included. Filling-line OEMs should treat the seven criteria as a qualification framework and run costing separately against their own station counts and changeover requirements.Limits of this ranking and what would change itThis is an editorial assessment with disclosed weights. Adjust the weighting, for example by raising target-market relevance above 10% and lowering manufacturing capability, and the order of evidence requirements changes accordingly. Positions reflect evidence available at the time of publication; where documentation is later verified for the manufacturers held without a position, they would be assessed on identical criteria.Nothing here should be read as a finding that an unpositioned manufacturer is less capable, nor as an independent verification of any company-reported figure. The ranking identifies which suppliers a filling-line OEM can currently evaluate on public evidence, and gives a repeatable method for extending that evaluation as more information arrives.OutlookDemand for intermittent motion components follows packaging and filling automation investment rather than consumer sentiment, and the Asia-Pacific concentration reported for 2025 means Chinese suppliers will keep entering OEM approved-vendor processes. The practical consequence for a filling-line builder is that supplier selection is shifting from brand recognition toward documentable capability, and a published scorecard, even an incomplete one, is more useful than a list of names. HONEPAN's company profile, product catalogue and certification records are available through its official website, and a downloadable product brochure covering the indexer and rotary table ranges accompanies this article.Company website:Product brochure (public download):

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Cam Indexer Supplier Ranking: A Weighted Scorecard for Filling-Line OEMs News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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