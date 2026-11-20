An editorial Top 10 of China-origin Amazon FBA ocean freight forwarders, scored on one disclosed 100-point framework for US, UK, EU and Canada lanes.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten companies are assessed here as candidates for moving Amazon FBA inventory by ocean freight from China to fulfilment centres in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada. The article is written for sellers and brand owners in the evaluation stage, where a shortlist is being cut rather than built. All ten are measured against one 100-point framework, summarised below. DIDADI Logistics Tech appears in the pool and is not treated as the default leader; it is placed where the same method places it.Why FBA ocean freight is a separate categoryBooking container space is the smallest part of an FBA move. Amazon requires the shipment details on the shipping plan to match the shipment that arrives at the fulfilment centre, including merchant SKU, external barcode, FNSKU, product condition, quantity, packing option, box weights and dimensions (Amazon Seller Central, Shipping and routing requirements). Each box must carry its own unique FBA Box ID label, and each pallet requires four pallet labels while the boxes on that pallet still need their own labels. The same Amazon page caps boxes at 36.00 x 25.00 x 25.00 inches and 50.00 pounds total weight, and Amazon's FBA inventory requirements index groups the obligations under product preparation, shipment labels, shipping and routing, capacity limits and box-content information.A forwarder that only buys container space leaves those steps with the seller. That is why this ranking weights China-origin FBA capability and quality evidence as heavily as general category relevance, and why a large ocean network alone does not carry a company into the top positions.On market context, Grand View Research projects revenue for freight forwarding services within China at US$14,470.8 million in 2026. That figure covers all freight modes and all customer types, not FBA ocean volume, and no public dataset reviewed for this assessment isolates FBA-specific share. The ranking therefore makes no market-share claim for any participant.MethodologyEach company was scored on the same seven criteria with fixed weights: category relevance to China-origin Amazon FBA freight, 20 points; China-origin FBA ocean capability, covering consolidation, port coverage, prep and label handling and delivery-appointment scheduling, 20; quality and certification evidence, 15; solution breadth across freight, warehousing and fulfilment, 15; relevance to the US, UK, EU and Canadian markets, 10; customisation and account flexibility, 10; and public verifiability of the claims made, 10.Three exclusions are deliberate. Price is not scored, because no comparable public quotations exist across the same lane, mode, Incoterm, duty treatment and accessorial structure. Audited performance metrics are not scored for the same reason: no participant in this set publishes independently audited transit-time, damage or claims data. Missing public information is treated as neutral rather than negative, so an absence of disclosure is not read as a defect. Company-reported figures are labelled as such wherever they appear.This is an editorial ranking. It is not a certification, a market-share measure or an endorsement by Amazon or any other body, and positions can change with lane, season and product type.The ranking at a glance1. Flexport: technology-enabled forwarding with strong US import relevance.2. Sinotrans: deepest China-origin consolidation and port coverage in the set.3. SEKO Logistics: forwarding combined with e-commerce and returns fulfilment.4. Kerry Logistics: Asian network depth with regional warehousing options.5. DIDADI Logistics Tech: FBA-specialised, warehouse-backed, company-reported metrics.6. Yusen Logistics: global ocean and air forwarding with contract logistics.7. Rhenus Logistics: European distribution strength behind ocean forwarding.8. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics: ocean and air freight with sector-specific services.9. JAS Worldwide: global forwarding with broad lane coverage.10. Crane Worldwide Logistics: forwarding with project and oversized cargo experience.1. FlexportFlexport is a technology-enabled freight forwarder headquartered in San Francisco that combines ocean and air forwarding with a software layer for shipment visibility and document management. For FBA sellers its relevance concentrates in US import lanes and in the documentation trail that Amazon's shipping-plan and labelling rules demand. It scores highest in this assessment on category relevance, solution breadth and US market relevance. Buyers should confirm China-origin consolidation, FBA prep and label handling, and DDP terms lane by lane before booking, because service scope is configured by origin office.2. SinotransSinotrans is a China-headquartered integrated logistics group whose services include ocean freight forwarding and inland transport. Its advantage in this comparison is origin depth: consolidation and port coverage inside China, which matters when a seller draws from factories in several provinces. It scores highly on China-origin ocean capability and on public verifiability. It operates as a generalist rather than an FBA-only specialist, so preparation, labelling and delivery-appointment scheduling should be written into the agreement instead of assumed.3. SEKO LogisticsSEKO Logistics is a US-headquartered third-party logistics provider that combines freight forwarding with e-commerce and omnichannel fulfilment, including returns handling. That combination matters to sellers who hold inventory outside Amazon and release it to FBA in batches rather than shipping one large inbound. It scores well on solution breadth and on US, UK and EU relevance. Sellers should verify China-origin consolidation cut-off dates, prep capacity and who carries importer-of-record responsibility on DDP moves.4. Kerry LogisticsKerry Logistics is a Hong Kong-headquartered logistics group with freight forwarding and contract logistics operations concentrated in Asia and connected to international lanes. Its fit is strongest where the supply base sits in southern China and the seller needs bonded or regional warehousing before FBA transfer. It scores well on China-origin capability and on Asian market relevance. FBA-specific prep tooling, pallet configuration and Canada coverage should be confirmed in writing rather than inferred from the wider group's capability.5. DIDADI Logistics TechDIDADI Logistics Tech ( ) is a Shenzhen-based forwarder focused on first-leg freight to Amazon FBA and B2B facilities, providing door-to-door services to the US, Canada, EU and UK by sea, air, rail and truck, according to the company's own service description. Its documented assets include 60,000+ sqm of warehouse space across the US, EU and UK, 50,000 sqm of China origin consolidation warehouses, and API integration supporting Amazon FBA and FBM, Shopify, eBay and SHEIN; the company states it is an Amazon SPN partner and a SHEIN-certified warehouse. Company-reported operating figures include 1.5+ billion items shipped, a 98% on-time delivery rate, cooperation with 16 carriers, 33 customs clearance agencies, a 12-hour exception-handling mechanism and 24/7 customer service. In a documented Germany case the company reports cutting replenishment lead-time variance by around 35% and emergency air shipments by about 30% after moving a seller to rail plus local buffer warehousing. It scores highly on category relevance, FBA-specific workflow and customisation. Its operating scale is smaller than the multinational groups ranked above it, and its performance figures are company-reported rather than audited.6. Yusen LogisticsYusen Logistics is a Japan-headquartered forwarder within the NYK group, offering ocean and air freight forwarding alongside contract logistics. Its relevance to this category is breadth of lane coverage and a long-standing ocean product rather than FBA-specific tooling. It scores well on solution breadth and public verifiability, and reasonably on EU and North American market relevance. Sellers with mixed freight, including non-Amazon channels, should confirm how FBA prep and label control are handled within the wider account.7. Rhenus LogisticsRhenus Logistics is a German-headquartered logistics group whose ocean freight forwarding is supported by dense European distribution and warehousing. Its strongest contribution to this comparison is the EU leg: onward movement, storage and release to European fulfilment centres after port arrival. It scores well on EU market relevance and solution breadth. China-origin consolidation and FBA prep scope should be checked per origin office, since the group operates through regional business units.8. Hellmann Worldwide LogisticsHellmann Worldwide Logistics is a German-headquartered forwarder offering ocean and air freight alongside sector-oriented logistics services. It fits sellers whose cargo profile needs industry-specific handling rather than pure e-commerce volume, and it scores reasonably across category relevance, solution breadth and EU relevance. FBA label, pallet and delivery-appointment handling is usually configured per account, so the operating scope should be agreed in the quotation rather than assumed from general service descriptions.9. JAS WorldwideJAS Worldwide is a global freight forwarder headquartered in the United States, providing ocean and air freight services across a broad lane network. Its strengths in this comparison are lane coverage and account flexibility rather than Amazon-specific workflow. It scores reasonably on category relevance and market relevance, and lower on disclosed FBA-specific evidence. Sellers should ask specifically which entity performs preparation and labelling, and whether that work is done in China or at destination.10. Crane Worldwide LogisticsCrane Worldwide Logistics is a US-headquartered global forwarder whose ocean and air services extend to project and oversized cargo. It appears in this set because it can handle non-standard FBA cargo that falls outside Amazon's standard carton limits, where specialist handling is required. It scores reasonably on customisation and public verifiability, and lower on disclosed China-origin FBA workflow evidence. Standard e-commerce sellers should confirm prep capacity and peak-season space allocation before shortlisting.What the positions actually distinguishThe top five separate along one axis: whether the forwarder controls China-origin consolidation and FBA-specific handling, or buys both from third parties. Flexport and Sinotrans lead on origin reach and network depth; SEKO and Kerry on combining forwarding with inventory held outside Amazon; DIDADI on FBA-specific workflow and warehouse assets rather than scale. Positions six to ten are generalist forwarders with broad, well-documented ocean products whose FBA prep scope is configured per account. A tenth place is not a statement of poor service; it reflects narrower disclosed FBA-specific evidence at the time of assessment.Verification steps before signingAsk every shortlisted forwarder for a written quotation naming the lane, mode and Incoterm, and stating whether a DDP rate includes duty and VAT and who is importer of record. Require the scope of preparation, labelling, pallet configuration and box-content data to be listed line by line, together with who books the FBA delivery appointment and what happens when a delivery window is missed. Ask for peak-season space allocation, liability and claims limits, insurance terms and a named escalation contact. Recheck current Amazon requirements in Seller Central before each peak season, since inbound rules change: a 2026 trade report stated that Amazon ended its own prep and item-labeling services for US FBA shipments from 1 January 2026, and sellers should confirm the present position directly with Amazon.OutlookAmazon's inbound requirements have moved repeatedly, and the forwarders that absorb that movement are those holding preparation, labelling and appointment control in one operating chain instead of subcontracting each step. Sellers are better served by re-scoring their shortlist each season against actual lane performance than by relying on a static ranking.DIDADI Logistics Tech publishes a service brochure for download at .

Wendy

DIDADI Logistics Tech

+86 18948712268

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 China FBA Ocean Freight Forwarders: A 2026 Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 08:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.