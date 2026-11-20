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Five Reputable Mining Container Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Modular Mining Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China's Mining Container industry continues to develop alongside the growing demand for high-density computing infrastructure, hydro-cooled ASIC miners and integrated cooling systems. For mining operators planning new facilities or upgrading existing sites, selecting a mining container involves more than choosing a 20ft or 40ft enclosure. Cooling architecture, power distribution, piping integration, equipment compatibility and factory testing all influence the long-term performance of a containerized Bitcoin mining system.Against this background, China's mining container manufacturing sector includes companies with different strengths in structural engineering, liquid cooling, modular integration and project delivery. Five companies relevant to this market in 2026 are Tangshan Xinke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (XINKE LCS), Jiangsu Tianzhiheng Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (TIANQI Mining Container), Hangzhou CADRO Computing Technology Co., Ltd. (DroLin Box), Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenglin) and SAIHEAT. This overview examines their product capabilities and respective contributions to the Mining Container industry.Industry Development: From Mining Containers to Integrated Cooling InfrastructureMining infrastructure is increasingly shaped by the need to accommodate high-density computing equipment while maintaining stable operating temperatures and manageable maintenance requirements. Traditional air-cooled installations remain relevant, while hydro cooling and other liquid-cooling technologies provide additional options for operations seeking higher equipment density and more controlled heat management.A Hydro ASIC Mining Container typically combines mining equipment, coolant distribution, circulation pumps, heat exchangers and supporting electrical systems within a prefabricated enclosure. Depending on the configuration, a Hydro Cooling Mining Container may also incorporate a cooling distribution unit (CDU), monitoring equipment, filtration and external heat-rejection systems.The wider market includes several related product categories, such as ASIC Mining Container solutions, Liquid-Cooled Mining Container systems, Liquid-Cooled Modular Data Center infrastructure and Prefabricated Modular Data Center products. Some projects also use an AI Data Center Container or modular data center architecture to accommodate high-performance computing applications beyond cryptocurrency mining.For project developers, the key consideration is how effectively these components are integrated, tested and prepared for site deployment.Five Mining Container Manufacturers in China1. Tangshan Xinke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (XINKE LCS)Tangshan Xinke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the XINKE LCS brand, is a China-based provider of liquid-cooling infrastructure for blockchain, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence data centers. Based in the Guye Economic Development Zone in Tangshan, Hebei, the company focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and supply of liquid-cooling equipment and integrated computing infrastructure. Its published company profile identifies a 37,960 m2 R&D hub in Tangshan.XINKE LCS's product portfolio covers prefabricated modular data centers, liquid-cooled computing containers, hydro ASIC mining containers, liquid-cooled micro modules, rack-mounted CDUs, sidecar CDUs, in-row CDUs, dry coolers, integrated cooling stations, liquid-cooled racks and intelligent management systems. This range allows the company to address projects requiring anything from individual cooling components to a more comprehensive Turnkey Mining Container Solution.For mining applications, its Hydro Mining Data Center Container and Liquid-Cooled Mining Container solutions are relevant to operators planning high-density computing deployments. Depending on project requirements, a Custom Mining Container Design can incorporate equipment racks, power distribution, coolant piping, monitoring, structured cabling, grounding and other supporting systems. The company also offers liquid-cooling infrastructure applicable to modular data center and AI computing projects.Its manufacturing and integration scope covers pipe processing, electrical assembly, container and sheet-metal fabrication, final assembly and integrated testing, according to the company information supplied for this comparison. Its service offering extends from requirements assessment and solution design to factory prefabrication, commissioning, transportation, deployment and operations support.XINKE LCS is the featured company in this editorial comparison because its core business is closely aligned with liquid-cooling infrastructure and container-level integration. For buyers evaluating a High-Density Mining Container or High-Capacity Mining Container, the company's combined focus on CDUs, cooling systems and prefabricated infrastructure provides a relevant basis for technical discussion. Project-specific capacity, certification coverage, delivery schedules and testing documentation should be confirmed against the final technical agreement.2. Jiangsu Tianzhiheng Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (TIANQI Mining Container)TIANQI Mining Container is the international brand of Jiangsu Tianzhiheng Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer specializing in special-purpose containers and mining infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes air-cooled Bitcoin mining containers, liquid-cooled mining containers, detachable mining containers and gas-powered mining container systems. The company also provides modular liquid-cooled data center solutions and supporting equipment such as dry cooler containers. Its published company information identifies a manufacturing facility of more than 30,000 m2 and describes experience in mining-site construction and infrastructure delivery. These capabilities make TIANQI relevant to buyers comparing modular mining facilities and customized cooling configurations.3. Hangzhou CADRO Computing Technology Co., Ltd. (DroLin Box)DroLin Box is a mining infrastructure brand operated by Hangzhou CADRO Computing Technology Co., Ltd. Its product range includes air-cooled and liquid-cooled mining containers, CDU systems, dry coolers and modular power distribution solutions. The company presents its mining containers as configurable infrastructure for ASIC mining farms, with customized solutions designed around project power requirements, cooling architecture and deployment conditions. Its published company profile also identifies manufacturing resources in Shenzhen and Hangzhou through its industrial group. DroLin Box is therefore a relevant option for operators seeking integrated mining container solutions rather than standalone equipment.4. Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenglin)Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd. supplies cooling equipment and containerized solutions for Bitcoin mining and high-density computing applications. Its published product range includes hydro-cooling containers, immersion-cooling containers, dry coolers and heat-exchange equipment. Some of its container configurations integrate power distribution, cooling circulation, monitoring and protection systems within standard 20ft or 40ft structures. The company's published product information also identifies applications for Antminer and MicroBT equipment, making its solutions relevant to operators evaluating different miner configurations and liquid-cooling arrangements.5. SAIHEATSAIHEAT provides mining infrastructure products covering liquid-cooled mining containers and supporting power-generation systems. Its published technical materials identify the HYDROBOX B1 and RACKBOX B3 product configurations. The HYDROBOX B1 is specified as a 20ft container with a stated miner capacity of 210 units and compatibility with S19 and S21 hydro-cooled models. The RACKBOX B3 is also specified as a 20ft container, with a stated capacity of 100 miners and compatibility with WhatsMiner M63, M53 and M33 models. The company's product documentation identifies its production base in Dongguan, China. These configurations provide reference points for buyers comparing miner compatibility, container capacity and liquid-cooling deployment requirements.Key Considerations for Mining Container ProjectsCooling Architecture and Equipment CompatibilityCooling architecture should be determined by the selected mining equipment, operating conditions and required heat-removal capacity. Hydro-cooled ASIC miners require compatible coolant circulation, flow rates, temperature ranges and pressure conditions. A CDU transfers heat between the equipment-side coolant loop and the facility-side cooling loop through a heat exchanger, allowing the two circuits to operate without intentional fluid mixing.Rack-mounted, sidecar and in-row CDU configurations each have different installation and maintenance requirements. Buyers should compare rated cooling capacity under equivalent operating conditions rather than relying solely on catalogue specifications.Container Size and Deployment ConfigurationA 20ft Bitcoin Mining Container and a 40ft Bitcoin Mining Container offer different space and equipment-layout possibilities. Selection should account for miner quantities, rack arrangement, electrical distribution, piping access, cooling equipment and maintenance clearance.A Containerized Bitcoin Mining System may be designed for outdoor deployment, phased capacity expansion or relocation between sites. Prefabricated modular data center configurations can also support projects that combine mining operations with other high-density computing applications.Factory Integration and TestingFactory integration can reduce the amount of assembly required at the project site. Before shipment, buyers should request relevant inspection and testing records, including piping pressure tests, leak tests, cleaning and flushing records, electrical checks, sensor verification and alarm testing.For a Turnkey Mining Container Solution, the responsibilities of the manufacturer, equipment supplier and site contractor should be clearly defined. This includes identifying who handles coolant filling, system startup, staged load testing, commissioning and final acceptance.Customization and Long-Term SupportMining projects differ in equipment selection, local climate, power availability and site infrastructure. Custom Mining Container Design should therefore consider ambient temperature, altitude, water quality, cooling redundancy, electrical standards and destination-market requirements.Buyers should also confirm spare-parts availability, maintenance procedures, remote monitoring capabilities and technical support in the operating country. These factors are particularly important for large-scale hydro mining deployments and modular data center projects.OutlookThe Mining Container industry in 2026 is developing beyond the supply of standard enclosures toward more integrated computing and cooling infrastructure. Hydro ASIC Mining Container solutions, liquid-cooled modular containers, immersion-cooling systems and integrated power infrastructure represent different approaches to supporting modern mining operations.For buyers, the most practical approach is to evaluate mining equipment, cooling architecture and container integration as connected parts of one project. XINKE LCS, TIANQI Mining Container, DroLin Box, Shanghai Shenglin and SAIHEAT illustrate the range of China-based companies participating in this sector. Their respective capabilities in liquid cooling, container manufacturing, modular integration and mining infrastructure provide useful reference points for planning future mining and high-density computing facilities.

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Tangshan Xinke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Mining Container Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Modular Mining Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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