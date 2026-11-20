MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) A delegation from Punjab led by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Principal Secretary (Energy), and Rahul, CEO of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), visited Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) to study Karnataka's experience in implementing Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and explore suitable deployment models for Punjab, a statement said on Friday.

The visit, which took place on Thursday, aimed to gain insights into Karnataka's experience and explore suitable business and implementation models for deploying BESS in Punjab.

The discussions focused on evaluating different approaches, including standalone BESS, solar-plus-storage and hybrid models, while examining their techno-commercial viability, average power procurement costs and potential to optimise power management, particularly during peak demand periods.

During the interaction, Divya Prabhu G.R.J., IAS, Managing Director of KREDL, shared Karnataka's roadmap for advancing energy storage infrastructure and highlighted the state's RE projects under the leadership of Energy Minister K.J. George.

The discussion also covered the role of energy storage systems in strengthening grid stability, enhancing renewable energy integration, and ensuring efficient utilisation of available power.

Divya Prabhu said, "Karnataka is committed to building a robust energy storage ecosystem that strengthens grid stability and enables greater integration of renewable energy. We are happy to share our experience and learnings with Punjab. Such exchanges between states will help us identify scalable, cost-effective and sustainable storage solutions for the country's evolving power sector."

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Energy, Punjab, said, "The primary objective of the visit was to explore various business models for BESS implementation, understand the economics of energy storage, assess average power costs and identify the most suitable approach for Punjab's energy requirements."

The delegation also expressed interest in understanding the practical aspects of integrating storage solutions with renewable energy generation.

Representatives from various private companies also participated in the discussions, sharing industry perspectives and insights on different BESS configurations and implementation models.

The deliberations covered the comparative advantages of standalone storage, solar-plus-BESS and hybrid projects, strategies for managing peak power demand, and the commercial considerations involved in selecting an appropriate model.

The interaction also explored broader opportunities in the renewable energy sector, including waste-to-energy initiatives, as part of the wider discussion on sustainable and diversified energy solutions.

The delegation also visited the renowned Pavagada Solar Park. The visit provided an opportunity for both states to exchange knowledge and experiences, with a focus on identifying scalable, cost-effective and sustainable energy storage solutions to support the evolving power sector.

Senior officials from KREDL were present during the interaction.