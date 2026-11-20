MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's remarks on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that sporting a beard does not make someone a Maulana, have drawn mixed reactions from political leaders, with Congress MP Imran Masood objecting to the personal reference while party spokesperson Surendra Rajput strongly endorsing Khan's statement.

Speaking to IANS, Masood said it was inappropriate to comment on someone's appearance, describing it as a matter of personal respect.

“I do not consider this appropriate. A beard is a matter of respect. Whether you keep it or not, whether I keep it or not, does not matter, but we should not make comments about someone's beard,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput, however, welcomed Khan's remarks and took a dig at Owaisi, suggesting that the AIMIM chief and his supporters should return to Hyderabad.

“Azam Khan's statement should be welcomed wholeheartedly. Although the Bharatiya Janata Party kept him in jail for 10 years, there has been no change in his attitude. Long live Azam Khan! You have shown Owaisi his place,” Rajput said.

He further said that those who had come from Hyderabad in support of the BJP should pack their bags, enjoy Lucknow's 'biryani', 'pulao' and 'dum pulao', and return to Hyderabad.

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav also came out in support of Khan, describing him as a veteran leader who had consistently spoken for the secular movement.

Calling Khan a father figure, Yadav said he had shared a close association with the SP leader and praised him for his sacrifices for others, including his family and Jauhar University.

“Azam Sahab is like a father to me, and I have been very close to him. While the world lives for itself, Azam Khan has lived for others; there is no debate about that. He has sacrificed everything of his family, including Jauhar University,” Yadav said.

He also backed Khan's assertion that people who speak for different communities and constitutional values face difficulties.

Yadav further alleged that Muslims were being targeted because of their economic, social and political strength. He also remarked that Muslims were welcomed by Indian political leaders, including the Prime Minister and the RSS chief, during their visits abroad.

The controversy began after Khan was asked about Owaisi's possible entry into the electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Dismissing the question, Khan said there was still considerable time before the elections.

“He is a barrister, not a Maulana. Simply growing a beard doesn't make someone a Maulana, nor does growing a beard make someone a Sadhu,” he said.

“To be a Maulana, you need a degree in Maulviyat; to issue a fatwa, you need a degree as a Mufti-- though yes, he is a barrister,” Khan added.