MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Corporate India delivered a broad-based earnings recovery in the second quarter of FY27, with profits growing at the fastest pace since December 2023 and beating market expectations, a report said on Friday.

According to the earnings review, 67 per cent of companies either met or exceeded expectations during the quarter, according to HSBC Global Investment Research report.

Excluding commodity firms, sales rose 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while net income increased 19 per cent, marking the strongest quarterly performance in nearly three years.

The earnings rebound was led by mid- and small-cap companies, which reported profit growth of 30 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

However, strength was not limited to smaller firms, as large-cap companies also posted improved growth, as per the report.

After recording 16 per cent net income growth in the first half of FY27, consensus estimates currently project growth to ease to 12 per cent in the second half, resulting in full-year earnings growth of around 14 per cent.

Analysts noted that a meaningful slowdown has already been factored into forecasts, reducing the risk of significant earnings downgrades.

Market expectations for FY27 earnings have also improved in recent months. Consensus estimates have been revised upward by around 1.5 percentage points since the end of September, driven by better prospects for sectors such as basic materials, energy and financials. In contrast, earnings expectations have been lowered for automobiles, cement, chemicals and insurance companies.

Looking ahead, consensus forecasts earnings growth of 16 per cent in FY28, broadly reflecting similar trends seen in recent revisions.

Sector-wise, financials, industrials, metals and energy emerged as the biggest contributors to earnings growth during the quarter, while automobiles, consumer staples and information technology remained relatively weak.

Overall EBITDA margins declined by 60 basis points, with the sharpest pressure seen in cement and automobile companies. Utilities stood out as a bright spot, reporting margin expansion, the report stated.