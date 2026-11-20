MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Friday said that the state government would not tolerate any attempt to insult social reformer and cultural icon Jagajyothi Basavanna, and warned of stringent legal action against those making derogatory remarks about him.

In a statement, Chief Minister Shivakumar said Basavanna was Karnataka's cultural icon and the pioneer of a revolutionary movement, representing the identity and pride of the people of the state.

He said Basavanna had given a new direction to Karnataka's social, religious and cultural history in the 12th Century. He also credited Basavanna with introducing the concept of a parliament to the world through the 'Anubhava Mantapa'.

Describing Basavanna as a great humanist, Chief Minister Shivakumar said he had advocated equality, the dignity of labour (Kayaka), sharing and service (Dasoha), humanity, social justice and equal rights for women.

Chief Minister Shivakumar said the state government was functioning in the interests of the people, guided by Basavanna's principles of Kayaka, and had always respected and upheld his ideals.

However, Chief Minister Shivakumar strongly condemned author Ravi Hanj, alleging that he had made highly derogatory remarks about Basavanna in his controversial book 'Basava Mantapa'.

"The insult to a great social reformer who has been a guiding light for the entire human race will not be tolerated by our government under any circumstances," he said.

The Chief Minister said the issue was discussed at the Cabinet meeting and an FIR had been registered against Ravi Hanj for insulting the state's cultural icon.

Warning of stringent action, he said the government would not show any leniency towards individuals who wrote disparagingly about respected personalities of the state or attempted to disturb social harmony.

"Our government will firmly and uncompromisingly suppress any attempt to hurt Basavanna's principles or the sentiments of Kannadigas," he added.

It can be noted that any attempt to make Basavanna and the ideological tradition of Lingayat irrelevant will not only fail but will also not be tolerated by conscious Kannadigas, Home, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Friday, strongly condemning the alleged derogatory portrayal of the 12th-century social reformer in the controversial book 'Basava Mantapa'.

It can be recalled that the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday held a detailed discussion on the alleged derogatory remarks made against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in the book titled 'Basava Mantapa' and decided to initiate legal action against its author Ravi Hanj, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said.

The book 'Basava Mantapa – Veerashaiva/Lingayat Satyadarshana' has triggered a major controversy in Karnataka, with Lingayat and Veerashaiva community members strongly objecting to its contents and alleged derogatory remarks against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.