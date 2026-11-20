Cyclone Akvan Makes Landfall

Cyclonic Storm "Akvan" over the west-central Bay of Bengal crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur on Friday morning. With wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the landfall occurred between 7:30 am and 8:30 am IST.

According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, the storm was centred near latitude 19.2°N and longitude 84.8°E at 8:30 am. The system is expected to move north-northeastwards across Odisha, weakening into a Deep Depression and then a Depression within hours.

Meteorological officials have forecasted heavy rainfall for Srikakulam district and light to moderate rainfall across other North Andhra Pradesh regions. Authorities have advised residents in coastal areas to remain vigilant, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow official safety guidelines as the weather system dissipates.