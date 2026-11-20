Kanchipuram Farmers Demand Wild Boar Control Instead Of Compensation

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): Farmers in Kanchipuram district have urged authorities to take preventive measures against crop damage caused by wild boars instead of merely providing compensation after the damage has occurred. A farmers' grievance redressal meeting is regularly held on the last Friday of every month under the chairmanship of the District Collector to address farmers' grievances in the district.

Accordingly, this month's meeting, chaired by Kanchipuram District Collector Sneha, commenced at 11 am on Friday at the meeting hall located within the District Collectorate premises. Before the meeting, the Agriculture Engineering Department distributed agricultural machinery to four farmers. During the subsequent meeting, Agriculture Department officials stated that rainfall during the current monsoon season had been below normal and that only 45 per cent of the agricultural land in the district had been brought under cultivation.

Speaking at the meeting, the District Forest Officer said that compensation amounting to Rs 2.45 lakh had been provided last month for crop damage caused by wild boars in Kanchipuram district. The officer also stated that 15 applications seeking compensation were currently under consideration. Responding to this, farmers argued that it was not appropriate for authorities to merely provide compensation after crops had been damaged without taking adequate preventive measures to stop wild boars from destroying agricultural fields. They urged the authorities to coordinate with the Agriculture Department and install electric fencing systems to prevent wild boars from entering agricultural lands and damaging crops. (ANI)