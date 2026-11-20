Indian Businesses Embrace AI Tech to Boost Future Demand and Growth

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Indian businesses are increasingly turning to technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to support growth, with 81 per cent expecting technology investments to boost demand for their products and services, the highest proportion among 26 markets surveyed, according to findings released by HSBC. The survey found that Indian businesses were more optimistic than their global counterparts about the demand benefits of technology investments, with 81 per cent expecting an increase compared with 70 per cent globally. Despite rising costs and trade uncertainty, 89 per cent also expressed confidence in expanding international trade over the next two years, against 86 per cent globally. AI adoption is also gaining ground in trade operations. Around 93 per cent of Indian businesses have deployed AI in at least one trade function, compared with 85 per cent globally, while 94 per cent have either adopted or plan to adopt AI tools. Businesses are using AI for functions ranging from customer service and sales support to compliance and supply chain monitoring. However, governance measures have not kept pace with adoption, with Indian businesses having an average of 39 per cent of the survey's 10 AI governance measures in place.“AI is becoming part of a broader transformation across trade operations, helping businesses adapt their models and pursue growth,” said Mohit Aggarwal, Managing Director and Head of Global Trade Solutions, India and South Asia, HSBC. The survey also found that 92 per cent of Indian businesses have shifted or are shifting towards services and digital models, compared with 81 per cent globally. Further, 92 per cent have taken or are taking steps to secure their energy supplies. However, rising costs and working capital requirements remain concerns. Around 67 per cent of businesses reported higher costs so far, while 71 per cent expect costs to continue increasing over the next two years. Additionally, 65 per cent said their working capital requirements had risen since 2025. While 99.5 per cent of Indian businesses surveyed use at least one Free Trade Agreement (FTA), 97 per cent reported barriers to making greater use of such agreements. The survey said 91 per cent of businesses expect banks to become more important over the next two to three years, indicating a continued need for financing support as companies manage higher costs and pursue international growth. The survey covered 10,000 senior business leaders across 26 markets between September 18 and October 6, 2026, including 1,000 respondents in India. (ANI)