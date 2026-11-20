UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Mother Savitri Devi Passes Away

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, has passed away, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday while expressing grief over her demise.

In a post on X, Dhami described her passing as“deeply saddening and heart-wrenching” and said that a mother's affection, blessings and love are among the most precious assets in one's life.“The news of the passing of Smt. Savitri Devi ji, the revered mother of the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. A mother's affection, blessings, and love are the most precious assets in one's life,” he wrote.

उत्तर प्रदेश के आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी की पूज्य माताजी श्रीमती सावित्री देवी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। माँ का स्नेह, आशीर्वाद और ममता जीवन की सबसे अनमोल पूंजी होती है। उनका जाना परिवार के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। बाबा केदार से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें तथा माननीय योगी जी सहित समस्त शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 20, 2026

He said her demise was an irreparable loss for the family and prayed to Baba Kedar to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul.“Her departure is an irreparable loss for the family,” he further wrote.

Dhami also prayed for strength for Yogi Adityanath and other bereaved family members to endure the immense grief.“I pray to Baba Kedar to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and to bestow upon the Honourable Yogi ji and all the bereaved family members the strength to endure this immense grief,” Dhami added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP UP Chief, Pankaj Chaudhary also expressed grief. "Very sad news has been received. And certainly, that is why we... since the program had already started, we did not do the informal welcoming that usually takes place. We also held a brief condolence, and all of us are currently trying to reach their place," he said.