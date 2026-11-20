MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Nov 20 (IANS) Uncapped batter Anika Learoyd has earned a maiden call-up to the Australia women's team for next month's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. At the same time, seam-bowling all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey are missing from the 14-member squad.

Joining Anika, who plays for New South Wales in domestic cricket, is Queensland's Charli Knott, who has been named in an ODI squad for the first time. Both were picked after impressing in the recent Australia A series against India A and then carried that form into the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

“We're delighted to have Charli and Anika in the squad, both performed well during the recent Australia A series and have continued that strong form in the WBBL. We see this tour as a good opportunity for both of them to tour with the National team and gain further experience in subcontinent conditions,” national selector Shawn Flegler said in a statement on Saturday.

Annabel is out with a hamstring injury that also kept her out of the WBBL. Nicola, meanwhile, has been granted partner leave following the birth of her son.“Annabel will remain in Australia and continue to rehabilitate the hamstring injury that ruled her out of the WBBL while Nicola has been granted partner leave following the birth of her son recently,” said Flegler.

Fast bowler Darcie Brown was also unavailable as she continues her recovery from a back injury.“Darcie Brown was unavailable for selection as she continues to recover from a back injury. She has entered an extended period of rehabilitation, and her fitness to participate in Champions Trophy and subsequent Australian tours will be determined in the new year,” said Flegler.

Sophie Molineux will captain the side, with Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath as vice-captains. Experienced campaigners Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt and Alana King have also been included.

All three matches are a part of the ICC Women's Championship and will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on December 15, 18 and 20. Australia have won their last nine ODIs and are unbeaten in the current Championship cycle and have won all three previous editions.

“These ODIs are important in the context of the ICC Women's Championship and we know Sri Lanka will be a tough opponent in their home conditions. The subcontinent is one of the hardest places to travel and play but it's an invaluable experience particularly with the Champions Trophy only a few months away,” said Flegler.

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (captain), Ashleigh Gardner (vice-captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Charli Knott, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.