(MENAFN- Straits Research) Magnesium Nitrate Market Size & Growth Analysis The global magnesium nitrate market size was valued at USD 567.6 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 589.17 million in 2026 to USD 794.0 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the magnesium nitrate market with a share of 34.85% in 2025. Magnesium nitrate is a crystalline, odorless, and colorless substance prominently used as a catalyst for manufacturing fireworks and petrochemicals. It is obtained by a mixture of magnesium sulfate and calcium nitrate; the mixture is then filtered to extract insoluble calcium sulfate. The demand for magnesium nitrate is increasing on account of key advancements in the field of chemical synthesis. Magnesium Nitrate Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 567.6 Million2026 Market Size USD 589.17 Million2034 Projected Market Size USD 794.0 MillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.46%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 34.85% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 6.46%Segment Insights By Manufacturing Process Fastest-growing Segment Synthetic CAGR 6.05% (2026–2034) By Function Leading Segment Solubilizing Agent Market Share in 2025 28.35% By Application Faastest-growing Segment Catalysts CAGR 6.12% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Water-Soluble Magnesium Nitrate Fertilizers Support Precision Crop Nutrition The magnesium nitrate market analysis highlights the use of water-soluble magnesium nitrate fertilizers for precise nutrient delivery through fertigation and foliar application systems. Their high solubility allows plants to absorb magnesium and nitrogen efficiently while helping address magnesium deficiencies that affect chlorophyll formation and photosynthesis. These formulations support crop nutrition across greenhouse cultivation, high-value horticulture, and intensive agricultural production. 02 Magnesium Nitrate-Based Thermal Storage Materials Advance Energy Applications Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is being explored as a phase-change material for thermal energy storage because of its ability to absorb and release heat during phase transitions. Its thermal properties offer potential applications in solar thermal systems, building temperature regulation, and industrial heat management. Material modifications and composite formulations can help address limitations such as supercooling and phase separation, supporting the development of magnesium nitrate-based thermal storage solutions. Magnesium Nitrate Market Dynamics 01 Greenhouse Cultivation and Precision Fertilization Strengthen Agricultural Applications The use of magnesium nitrate in greenhouse cultivation, hydroponics, and intensive horticulture supports its role as a readily soluble source of magnesium and nitrogen for crop nutrition. Its high water solubility allows efficient nutrient delivery through fertigation and controlled irrigation systems, particularly for vegetables, fruits, and ornamental plants that require balanced mineral nutrition. 02 Industrial Oxidation Processes and Specialty Chemical Applications Support Product Utilization Magnesium nitrate serves as an important chemical input in specialty manufacturing processes, including the production of catalysts, ceramics, and other magnesium-based compounds. Its use in thermal decomposition, oxidation reactions, and chemical processing supports applications that require controlled magnesium content and specific reaction properties. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Magnesium Nitrate Market

Drivers Market Impact Greenhouse Cultivation and Controlled Nutrient Delivery Supports magnesium nitrate use in hydroponics, fertigation, and commercial horticulture through efficient nutrient supply. Magnesium and Nitrogen Requirements in Crop Nutrition Facilitates chlorophyll formation, photosynthesis, and balanced plant development across agricultural applications. Specialty Chemical Manufacturing and Industrial Processing Strengthens its role as a chemical input in catalyst production, oxidation processes, and magnesium-based compounds. Ceramics and Advanced Material Manufacturing Applications Supports specialized production processes that require magnesium compounds and controlled thermal properties. Agricultural Fertilizer Formulation and Water-Soluble Nutrient Products Enables manufacturers to develop soluble fertilizer blends for precision agriculture and specialized crop nutrition.

01

Hygroscopic Properties and Storage Difficulties Complicate Product Handling

Magnesium nitrate readily absorbs moisture from the surrounding environment due to its highly hygroscopic nature, which can cause caking, clumping, and changes in product consistency during storage and transportation. These characteristics require moisture-resistant packaging, controlled warehouse conditions, and appropriate handling procedures to preserve product quality.

02

Nitrate-Based Chemical Regulations and Environmental Concerns Restrict Application Flexibility

Magnesium nitrate contains nitrate ions that can contribute to nutrient runoff and groundwater contamination when applied excessively in agricultural environments. Environmental regulations governing nitrate use, fertilizer application, and water quality require manufacturers and agricultural users to follow specific handling and application practices. Concerns about nutrient leaching, eutrophication, and excessive fertilizer use can restrict application flexibility and encourage farmers to consider alternative nutrient management solutions.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Magnesium Nitrate Market

Restraints Market Impact Hygroscopic Properties and Moisture-Sensitive Storage Requirements Complicates storage and transportation while necessitating specialized packaging and controlled warehouse conditions. Nitrate Runoff and Groundwater Contamination Concerns Creates environmental restrictions on fertilizer application and encourages more controlled nutrient management practices. Dependence on Natural Gas and Nitric Acid Supply Chains Exposes production costs and availability to fluctuations in energy prices and upstream chemical supply conditions. Competition from Alternative Magnesium Fertilizers Places pressure on magnesium nitrate adoption from magnesium sulfate and other nutrient sources across agricultural applications. Handling and Transportation Requirements for Oxidizing Materials Requires appropriate safety procedures, storage controls, and transportation compliance across industrial supply chains.

01

Controlled-Release Fertilizer Formulations Create Advanced Agricultural Opportunities

The development of controlled-release fertilizers and specialized nutrient delivery systems offers opportunities to improve magnesium nitrate utilization across commercial agriculture and protected cultivation. Encapsulation technologies, nutrient-stabilizing compounds, and customized soluble fertilizer blends can help regulate nutrient availability and improve application efficiency.

02

Thermal Energy Storage and Advanced Industrial Materials Open New Application Potential

The use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate in thermal energy storage systems offers opportunities beyond conventional fertilizer and chemical applications. Its phase-change properties allow it to absorb and release thermal energy during temperature transitions, making it relevant to research into solar thermal storage, industrial heat recovery, and energy management systems.

Magnesium Nitrate Market Segment AnalysisBy Manufacturing Process

Synthetic manufacturing is projected to register a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period, supported by demand for controlled production processes that deliver consistent product purity and quality. Synthetic production methods support the supply of magnesium nitrate for industrial, agricultural, and chemical processing applications.

Nitromagnesite accounted for a dominant market share of 41.6%, supported by its role as a naturally occurring mineral source of magnesium nitrate. Its availability as a mineral-based raw material contributes to its use in magnesium nitrate production.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Function

Catalyzing agent is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period, driven by the use of magnesium nitrate in chemical reactions and industrial processing. Its role in supporting oxidation processes and specialized catalytic applications contributes to segment growth.

Solubilizing Agent accounted for a market share of 28.35%, supported by the use of magnesium nitrate in formulations requiring improved magnesium availability and compatibility with aqueous systems. Its high water solubility makes it suitable for fertilizer formulations and other industrial solutions.

By Application

Catalysts are projected to register a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, supported by demand for magnesium nitrate in oxidation catalysts and chemical manufacturing processes. Its use in catalyst preparation and industrial reactions supports continued application growth.

Additives accounted for a leading market share of 31.25%, driven by the use of magnesium nitrate in fertilizers, industrial formulations, and specialty chemical products. Its contribution to magnesium enrichment and formulation performance supports demand across multiple applications.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Magnesium Nitrate Market Regional OverviewNorth America Magnesium Nitrate Market

The North America magnesium nitrate market accounted for a dominant share of 34.85% in 2025.

U.S. Magnesium Nitrate Market

The U.S. magnesium nitrate market is expected to benefit from expanding controlled-environment agriculture, with the North American controlled-environment agriculture market projected to generate USD 139.4 million in magnesium nitrate revenue by 2033. Increasing demand for fertigation, specialty fertilizers, and high-purity magnesium compounds is expected to support consumption across agricultural and industrial applications.

Canada Magnesium Nitrate Market

Canada's magnesium nitrate market is expected to benefit from greenhouse agriculture expansion, with greenhouse vegetable production projected to grow at an annual rate of 3.2% through 2030. Investments in automated greenhouse facilities and controlled-environment cultivation are expected to increase demand for water-soluble magnesium fertilizers and specialized nutrient formulations.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Asia Pacific Magnesium Nitrate Market

The Asia Pacific magnesium nitrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46%, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Magnesium Nitrate Market

Japan's magnesium nitrate market is expected to benefit from the expansion of smart agriculture, with the country's agriculture analytics market forecast to reach USD 350.6 million by 2030. Increasing adoption of precision farming, smart greenhouses, and controlled nutrient delivery systems is expected to support demand for soluble magnesium-based fertilizers.

China Magnesium Nitrate Market

China's magnesium nitrate market is expected to benefit from rising demand for enhanced-efficiency fertilizers, with consumption of stabilized fertilizers projected to increase from 2.63 million tonnes in 2024 to 3.14 million tonnes by 2030. Expanding specialty chemical manufacturing and precision nutrient management are expected to strengthen demand for magnesium nitrate in agricultural and industrial applications.

India Magnesium Nitrate Market

India's magnesium nitrate market is expected to benefit from the government's target of bringing an additional 100 lakh hectares under micro-irrigation between 2025–26 and 2029–30. The expansion of drip irrigation and fertigation systems is expected to encourage demand for water-soluble magnesium nitrate in horticulture, greenhouse cultivation, and commercial crop production.

Europe Magnesium Nitrate Market

The Europe magnesium nitrate market held a share of 27.4% in 2025.

U.K. Magnesium Nitrate Market

The U.K. magnesium nitrate market is expected to benefit from the expansion of controlled-environment agriculture and precision nutrient management, with the European commercial greenhouse industry forecast to experience continued growth through 2031. Increasing adoption of hydroponics, fertigation, and automated greenhouse systems is expected to support demand for water-soluble magnesium nitrate formulations.

Germany Magnesium Nitrate Market

Germany's magnesium nitrate market is expected to benefit from investments in precision agriculture and advanced fertilizer technologies, with European commercial greenhouse automation projected to expand through 2031. Growing emphasis on efficient nutrient utilization, controlled crop production, and specialty chemical applications is expected to strengthen demand for magnesium nitrate across agricultural and industrial sectors.

Competitive Landscape

The magnesium nitrate market is competitive, with participation from specialty chemical manufacturers, fertilizer producers, industrial chemical suppliers, and laboratory reagent companies. Key players such as Yara International, Haifa Group, Van Iperen International, Neochim, and AKO Kasei account for an estimated combined 25–35% of the global magnesium nitrate market share.

Established players primarily compete on product purity, formulation quality, production capacity, pricing, distribution networks, and the ability to supply agricultural and industrial-grade magnesium nitrate. Specialized and regional players in the magnesium nitrate market ecosystem compete through customized chemical grades, application-specific formulations, cost-effective manufacturing, and supply solutions for fertilizers, specialty chemicals, laboratory reagents, and industrial processes.

Nitromagnesite Synthetic

Solubilizing Agent Dehydrating Agent Oxidizing Agent Reducing Agent Catalyzing Agent

Additives Catalysts Admixtures for Concrete Magnesium Salts

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Magnesium Nitrate Market Avantor Performance Materials (U.S.) BeanTown Chemical (U.S.) Columbus Chemical Industries (U.S. Cosmic Chemicals (India) GFS Chemicals (U.S.) Merck KGaA (Germany) Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing (U.S.) Thermo Fisher Scientific India Private Limited (India Vishnupriya Chemicals Private Limited (India) William Blythe (U.K.) Sigma Aldrich (U.S.) Van Iperen International (Netherlands) Yara International (Norway) Haifa Mexico (Israel) Neochim PLC (Bulgaria) AKO Kasei Co. Ltd. (Japan) American Elements (U.S. Rongyu Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)Key Industry Developments May 2026 SQM expanded its specialty plant nutrition portfolio with new high-solubility fertilizer formulations designed for fertigation and hydroponic systems. The expansion strengthens the company's position in premium specialty fertilizers and supports the growing demand for magnesium-containing nutrient solutions in intensive agriculture. February 2026 EuroChem expanded its specialty fertilizer manufacturing capabilities by increasing production of water-soluble fertilizers for greenhouse cultivation and precision farming. The expansion enhances the company's ability to supply high-purity nitrate-based products to commercial agriculture markets. October 2025 Haifa Group launched new digital fertigation and crop nutrition solutions integrated with its specialty fertilizer portfolio. The platform enables growers to optimize nutrient application, including magnesium-based nitrate fertilizers, through data-driven irrigation and fertilizer management. August 2025 ICL Group expanded production capacity at its specialty plant nutrition business to strengthen the supply of high-efficiency water-soluble fertilizers across Europe and Latin America. The expansion supports growing demand for specialty nitrate-based nutrients used in horticulture and controlled-environment agriculture ScopeSegmentation By Manufacturing Process 2By Function 5By Application 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Avantor Performance Materials (U.S.) · BeanTown Chemical (U.S.) · Columbus Chemical Industries (U.S.) · Cosmic Chemicals (India) · GFS Chemicals (U.S.)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The magnesium nitrate market size is valued at USD 589.17 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 794.00 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 34.85% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are Avantor Performance Materials, BeanTown Chemical, Columbus Chemical Industries, Cosmic Chemicals, GFS Chemicals. The magnesium nitrate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.