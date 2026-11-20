Hon. Yeukai Simbanegavi, Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development, Zimbabwe, has been confirmed as a speaker at the South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) conference on November 24-25 in Juba, organized by Energy Capital&Power ( ). Deputy Minister Simbanegavi will be accompanied by Phanuel Muverengwi, Acting Director of Petroleum.

Deputy Minister Simbanegavi joins ministerial representatives from Uganda, Kenya and Djibouti to discuss strategies for improving regional energy ties as East and Southern Africa take steps to strengthen cross-border infrastructure development, petroleum trade and power connections.

Her participation comes as the country advances its first major onshore gas project, opening new opportunities for Zimbabwe to draw on South Sudan's experience in commercial petroleum production, upstream investment and infrastructure development. Led by Invictus Energy, the Cabora Bassa Project represents a significant step towards establishing Zimbabwe's first commercial upstream industry while unlocking one of Africa's largest and last untested frontier rift basins.

The project is quickly advancing towards development. In November 2026, Invictus Energy commenced well services equipment mobilization for the upcoming Musuma-1 exploration well. The Exalo Rig 202 is progressing rig-up activities at the site ahead of the November drilling campaign as the company looks to add to its existing condensate discoveries at Mukuyu-1 and Mukuyu-2. Estimated to hold as much as 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate, the project will provide a domestic source of fuel to industrial and mining projects within the country.

While Zimbabwe's exploration is primarily gas-focused, South Sudan's experience offers lessons in structuring petroleum agreements, attracting international operators, developing local service industries and building infrastructure to commercialize discoveries. The country remains East Africa's only major commercial oil producer, with approximately 3.5 billion barrels of proven reserves and an established upstream industry supported by international partners and joint operating companies. Current priorities include increasing production to 230,000 barrels per day in the near-term while attracting investment in 14 available exploration blocks.

For Zimbabwe, lessons in exploration, project design and infrastructure development could support its nascent upstream industry, while South Sudan's established joint operating companies – including Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Sudd Petroleum Operating Company and Greater Pioneer Operating Company – provide examples of the partnerships required to move from exploration to sustained production.

Beyond upstream development, both countries are prioritizing investments in power expansion and cross-border interconnections. Zimbabwe's ZIZABONA transmission corridor aims to strengthen connections with Zambia, Botswana and Namibia, while the proposed 2,400 MW Batoka Gorge hydropower – developed with Zambia – aims to strengthen security of supply. South Sudan is also targeting regional power development through the African Development Bank-funded South Sudan-Uganda Power Interconnection Project and expanded transmission networks with Ethiopia.

These initiatives create opportunities for cooperation on cross-border infrastructure financing, transmission development and regional electricity trade, making Deputy Minister Simbanegavi's participation at SSOP 2026 that much more significant. Held under the theme Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will bring together government officials, national oil companies, international investors and technology providers to advance investment across South Sudan's oil, gas and power sectors.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.