MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Asian equity markets suffered another sharp decline on Friday as concerns over artificial intelligence valuations spread across global financial markets. The selloff put regional stocks on course for their steepest weekly loss since March 2020, despite the successful debut of AI company Anthropic on Nasdaq.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 3.3% on Friday and was down approximately 8.5% for the week, according to Reuters. The declines reflected growing concerns about concentrated technology investments, the cost of AI infrastructure and uncertainty surrounding future returns from the sector.

Technology shares lead regional losses

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI were both down approximately 8% for the week. Taiwan's equity market experienced particularly heavy selling, with its benchmark falling 17.5% over the week, its steepest weekly decline since 1990.

Major technology companies were among those affected. Shares of Advantest, SoftBank, Samsung Electronics and Tencent came under pressure as investors reduced exposure to businesses closely connected to the AI supply chain.

The weakness followed a difficult session on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.2% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.3%.

Anthropic's IPO fails to restore confidence

Anthropic's public listing had initially attracted considerable attention. The company priced its shares at $83 and raised approximately $81.3 billion, making it the largest initial public offering on record.

Its shares climbed above $115 during the first trading session before closing at $97.17, a gain of approximately 17.1% from the offering price.

However, the listing did not reverse broader concerns about technology valuations. Investors continued to question whether the large capital commitments made by technology companies for AI infrastructure will generate sufficient long-term returns.

Nvidia's latest earnings also failed to reassure the market. Despite reporting strong quarterly results, its shares declined as uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership and wider AI investment environment continued to influence sentiment.

Interest rates add another source of pressure

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates further have added to investor caution. Higher borrowing costs can affect technology companies with substantial infrastructure spending requirements and reduce the attractiveness of highly valued growth stocks.

The US dollar strengthened as investors sought safer assets, while demand for government bonds increased.

What comes next

Investors will watch whether the selloff spreads further into European and US trading sessions. The next major focus will be economic data and central bank commentary that could influence expectations for US interest rates.

The market reaction also raises a broader question about the sustainability of AI-related investment. Strong earnings and successful listings may not be sufficient to support valuations if investors become less confident about future returns.