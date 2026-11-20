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The United States Senate on Thursday rejected a resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from hostilities involving Iran unless Congress formally authorized continued military action.

The measure, Con. 93, failed in a 51–48 vote, allowing the administration to continue its military operations without the additional congressional authorization sought by the resolution.

The legislation called for the removal of US armed forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress declared war or specifically authorized the use of military force.

However, it included an exception permitting military operations necessary to defend the United States or its allies against an imminent attack.

Three Republican senators - Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky - supported the resolution.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against the measure, while Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut did not participate in the vote.

The House of Representatives had previously approved the resolution on September 15 by a vote of 220–204.

The measure was introduced in April by Democratic Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts under the framework of the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which governs congressional oversight of US military engagements.

US military operations involving Iran began with joint American-Israeli strikes in late February 2026.

Since then, lawmakers have introduced several measures in both chambers of Congress seeking to restrict or terminate military operations without explicit congressional authorization.

The latest Senate vote reflects continuing disagreements among US lawmakers over the administration's military campaign against Iran and Congress's constitutional authority to approve the use of force.

The rejection means that the resolution will not advance through Congress in its current form.