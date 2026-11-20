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Azerbaijan's exports to Syria increased sharply in the first nine months of 2026, reaching $336.73 million, with natural gas accounting for more than 98% of the total export value.

Azerbaijan exported just $840,000 worth of goods to Syria during the corresponding period of 2025. The latest figures represent an approximately 401-fold increase year-on-year.

Between January and September 2026, Azerbaijan supplied Syria with 972.55 million cubic meters of natural gas valued at $330.27 million, accounting for 98.1% of total exports to the country.

Based on the reported figures, the average customs value of Azerbaijani natural gas exported to Syria stood at approximately $340 per 1,000 cubic meters.

In addition to natural gas, Azerbaijan exported other products worth $6.46 million to the Syrian market during the reporting period.

Gas supplies through Türkiye began in August 2025

The transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria through Türkiye commenced on August 2, 2025.

Under the arrangement, Azerbaijani gas is transported through Turkish territory and delivered to Syria via the border city of Kilis. The supplies are primarily intended for electricity generation in the Aleppo and Homs regions.

The project is based on a memorandum of understanding signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Syrian government during Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Azerbaijan in July 2025.

The initial arrangement envisages annual supplies of approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Syria.

Turkish officials have also indicated that the existing infrastructure could accommodate an increase in annual deliveries to 2 billion cubic meters.

For comparison, Azerbaijan exported 350.90 million cubic meters of natural gas to Syria in the whole of 2025, generating $120.09 million in export revenue.

The figures indicate that gas deliveries during the first nine months of 2026 were already approximately 2.8 times the volume recorded throughout the previous year.

Syria accounts for 5.4% of Azerbaijan's gas export volume

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 17.99 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $6.45 billion to eight countries during January–September 2026.

Syria accounted for approximately 5.4% of the total physical volume of Azerbaijan's natural gas exports during the reporting period.

In value terms, gas exports to Syria represented approximately 5.1% of Azerbaijan's total natural gas export revenues.