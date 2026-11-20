MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post on the operational situation as of 08:00 on Friday, November 20.

Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 72 airstrikes, dropping 236 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 5,120 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,106 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, including 26 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The following settlements came under attack: Zarichchia, Seredyna-Buda, Doroshivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Vilna Sloboda, Koreniok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Mala Slobidka, Vovkivka, Hirky, Bezsalivka, Iskrivshchyna, Atynske, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Kyianytsia, Yunakivka, Mohrytsia, Luzhky, Khrapivshchyna, Myropillia, Zapsillia and Neskuchne in the Sumy region, as well as Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region. Airstrikes hit Vilshanka, Kyianytsia and Khrapivshchyna.

In the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched 10 attacks over the past day, carried out four airstrikes using 10 guided aerial bombs, and shelled Ukrainian military positions and settlements 149 times.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks near the settlements of Okhrimivka, Anyskyne and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched one assault toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 13 attacks near the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi and Dibrova, and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched five attacks near the settlements of Yampil and Kryva Luka, and toward Dibrova, Mykolaivka and Orikhuvatka.

Russia loses another 2,150 troops in war against Ukraine

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 18 Russian attacks were recorded. The enemy launched offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and Vilne, and toward Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops launched 24 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne and Molodetske, and toward Hulive and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces made two attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions nine times, attempting to advance toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rizdvianka and Yehorivka, and near Rybne, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, four attacks were recorded toward Novopavlivka and Novoiakivka, and near Stepove.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.