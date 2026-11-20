HSBC Survey Finds That Indian Businesses Expect Technology Buildouts To Spur Demand, Invest In AI As They Look To Grow Internationally
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 20th 2026: Indian businesses are betting on technology-led trade growth despite rising costs, adopting AI and evolving their operating models as they respond to continued trade uncertainty, according to HSBC's Global Trade Pulse Survey 2026.
81% of Indian businesses expect technology buildouts to increase demand for their products and services, compared with 70% globally. While technology investment is adding to cost pressures, businesses are also diversifying into services and digital models, strengthening supply chains and adapting their financing strategies to support growth. Investment in wider technology and IT infrastructure is also the most commonly cited cost factor, reported by 52%, ahead of investment in AI at 46%; both higher than the global average of 36%.
AI takes centre stage in trade operations
AI adoption is widespread among Indian businesses. 93% have deployed AI in at least one trade function, compared with 85% globally, while 94% have adopted or plan to adopt AI tools, compared with 91% globally. 71% buy or customise third-party AI solutions, compared with 60% globally.
Businesses are also applying AI across a number of trade functions, from customer service and sales support to compliance and supply chain monitoring, either with a person in the loop or through AI agents operating autonomously end to end.
Governance is less advanced than adoption: on average, Indian businesses have 39% of the survey's 10 AI governance measures in place, above the global average of 35%.
"Indian businesses are showing resilience as they invest in technology while managing a changing cost environment. AI is becoming part of a broader transformation across trade operations, helping businesses adapt their models and pursue growth. At the same time, diversification, supply chain changes and stronger financing strategies remain important to building resilience and protecting cash flow", said Mohit Aggarwal, MD & Head of Global Trade Solutions, India and South Asia, HSBC.
Business models are evolving
Indian businesses are reshaping their operating models as they manage trade uncertainty. The pivot to services and digital models is widespread. 92% of Indian businesses have shifted, or are shifting, towards services or digital models, compared with 81% globally; 62% have made significant shifts, the highest of any market.
Energy resilience is another priority. 92% of Indian businesses have taken or are taking steps to secure their energy supply, compared with 86% globally. These actions reflect a wider focus on managing operating costs and reducing exposure to potential disruption.
Working capital pressures remain
Cost pressures continue to affect businesses. 67% of Indian businesses report higher costs to date, while 71% expect costs to continue rising over the next two years. In addition, 65% say their working capital requirements have risen since 2025, compared with 59% globally.
Businesses are adapting their supply chains to manage liquidity: 77% say supply chain changes have improved cash flow and working capital, broadly in line with the global figure of 78%. They are also changing how they manage and access finance, with 94% already using or considering embedded finance, compared with 86% globally. 91% expect banks to become more important over the next two to three years, in line with 91% globally.
Confidence in international trade remains strong, but barriers to greater FTA use remain
Despite tariffs and trade uncertainty, 89% of Indian businesses are confident they can grow international trade over the next two years, compared with 86% globally. Confidence is notably stronger in India: 57% are very confident, against 39% globally, the second-highest share of any market.
Nearly all Indian businesses surveyed (99.5%) use at least one FTA, compared with 95% globally. However, 97% report barriers to making greater use of FTAs, versus 92% globally. The findings highlight the importance of FTAs to Indian businesses and the opportunity to reduce barriers and help them make fuller use of FTAs.
Methodology
10,000 senior business leaders were surveyed between 18 September and 6 October 2026 across 26 markets. 250 responses were collected in: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, UAE, and Vietnam. 500 responses were collected in: Hong Kong and Mexico. 1,000 responses were collected in: India, Chinese mainland, the UK, and the US. 14% had a global turnover of over $2 billion in the past 12 months; the rest turned over between $50 million and $2 billion. The survey was commissioned by HSBC and conducted by British Polling accredited Savanta.
About HSBC India
HSBC India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 34 branches across 22 cities. HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with over 48,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.
81% of Indian businesses expect technology buildouts to increase demand for their products and services, compared with 70% globally. While technology investment is adding to cost pressures, businesses are also diversifying into services and digital models, strengthening supply chains and adapting their financing strategies to support growth. Investment in wider technology and IT infrastructure is also the most commonly cited cost factor, reported by 52%, ahead of investment in AI at 46%; both higher than the global average of 36%.
AI takes centre stage in trade operations
AI adoption is widespread among Indian businesses. 93% have deployed AI in at least one trade function, compared with 85% globally, while 94% have adopted or plan to adopt AI tools, compared with 91% globally. 71% buy or customise third-party AI solutions, compared with 60% globally.
Businesses are also applying AI across a number of trade functions, from customer service and sales support to compliance and supply chain monitoring, either with a person in the loop or through AI agents operating autonomously end to end.
Governance is less advanced than adoption: on average, Indian businesses have 39% of the survey's 10 AI governance measures in place, above the global average of 35%.
"Indian businesses are showing resilience as they invest in technology while managing a changing cost environment. AI is becoming part of a broader transformation across trade operations, helping businesses adapt their models and pursue growth. At the same time, diversification, supply chain changes and stronger financing strategies remain important to building resilience and protecting cash flow", said Mohit Aggarwal, MD & Head of Global Trade Solutions, India and South Asia, HSBC.
Business models are evolving
Indian businesses are reshaping their operating models as they manage trade uncertainty. The pivot to services and digital models is widespread. 92% of Indian businesses have shifted, or are shifting, towards services or digital models, compared with 81% globally; 62% have made significant shifts, the highest of any market.
Energy resilience is another priority. 92% of Indian businesses have taken or are taking steps to secure their energy supply, compared with 86% globally. These actions reflect a wider focus on managing operating costs and reducing exposure to potential disruption.
Working capital pressures remain
Cost pressures continue to affect businesses. 67% of Indian businesses report higher costs to date, while 71% expect costs to continue rising over the next two years. In addition, 65% say their working capital requirements have risen since 2025, compared with 59% globally.
Businesses are adapting their supply chains to manage liquidity: 77% say supply chain changes have improved cash flow and working capital, broadly in line with the global figure of 78%. They are also changing how they manage and access finance, with 94% already using or considering embedded finance, compared with 86% globally. 91% expect banks to become more important over the next two to three years, in line with 91% globally.
Confidence in international trade remains strong, but barriers to greater FTA use remain
Despite tariffs and trade uncertainty, 89% of Indian businesses are confident they can grow international trade over the next two years, compared with 86% globally. Confidence is notably stronger in India: 57% are very confident, against 39% globally, the second-highest share of any market.
Nearly all Indian businesses surveyed (99.5%) use at least one FTA, compared with 95% globally. However, 97% report barriers to making greater use of FTAs, versus 92% globally. The findings highlight the importance of FTAs to Indian businesses and the opportunity to reduce barriers and help them make fuller use of FTAs.
Methodology
10,000 senior business leaders were surveyed between 18 September and 6 October 2026 across 26 markets. 250 responses were collected in: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, UAE, and Vietnam. 500 responses were collected in: Hong Kong and Mexico. 1,000 responses were collected in: India, Chinese mainland, the UK, and the US. 14% had a global turnover of over $2 billion in the past 12 months; the rest turned over between $50 million and $2 billion. The survey was commissioned by HSBC and conducted by British Polling accredited Savanta.
About HSBC India
HSBC India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 34 branches across 22 cities. HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with over 48,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.
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