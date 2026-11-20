(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 November 2026 DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP) Result of DXS AGM 2026 DXS International plc (“the Company” or“DXSP”), the UK healthcare technology provider, is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday, 19 November 2026 at 11.30am, were duly passed. All resolutions were passed on a poll and the votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below:

Resolution Votes For * % Votes

Against % Votes Withheld ** Resolution 1* 27,312603 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 2* 27,312,603 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 3* 27,309,713 100.00% 0 0.00% 2,890 Resolution 4* 27,307,603 99.98% 5,000 0.02% 0 Resolution 5* 26,448,038 96.83% 856,675 3.14% 7,890 Resolution 6* 27.299,713 99.95% 5,000 0.02% 7,890

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

During the AGM, the Company's COO and Director, Steven Bauer, provided an update on DXS's progress. The Presentation is available for download from the Company's website at

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman, CEO

DXS International plc

Tel: 01252 719800

AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce

Tel: 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

Attachment

AGM Results 20 November 2026