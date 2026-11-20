DXS International Plc (AQSE: DXSP): Result Of DXS AGM 2026
|Resolution
|Votes For *
|%
| Votes
Against
|%
|Votes Withheld **
|Resolution 1*
|27,312603
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|0
|Resolution 2*
|27,312,603
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|0
|Resolution 3*
|27,309,713
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|2,890
|Resolution 4*
|27,307,603
|99.98%
|5,000
|0.02%
|0
|Resolution 5*
|26,448,038
|96.83%
|856,675
|3.14%
|7,890
|Resolution 6*
|27.299,713
|99.95%
|5,000
|0.02%
|7,890
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
During the AGM, the Company's COO and Director, Steven Bauer, provided an update on DXS's progress. The Presentation is available for download from the Company's website at
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
Contacts:
David Immelman, CEO
DXS International plc
Tel: 01252 719800
AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
Tel: 020 3764 2341
Notes to Editors
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.
Attachment
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AGM Results 20 November 2026
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