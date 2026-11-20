Philipp Plein Group

Philipp Plein Group Founder

Andre Kempe CEO & Founder of Admiral Media

The mandate covers brand building, performance marketing & AI-powered optimisation for PHILIPP PLEIN, PLEIN SPORT, PLEIN Outlet, BILLIONAIRE & Secret Outlet.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a pitch, the PHILIPP PLEIN Group has awarded Admiral Media the global digital media account for its five brands. The partnership combines brand building and performance marketing in one integrated approach, with AI-powered campaign optimisation and continuous testing across markets and channels. Admiral will manage PHILIPP PLEIN, PLEIN SPORT, PLEIN Outlet, BILLIONAIRE and Secret Outlet, worldwide and across all channels.Founder Philipp Plein deliberately positions the company differently from other luxury brands: innovation-driven, fast and ready to try new things earlier than the competition. That calls for a partner who works the same way in marketing.Admiral made its case before the pitch even began: in an audit of the existing accounts, the team identified concrete optimisation potential in measurement and attribution, budget allocation and channel management.The approach brings brand building and performance, which are often treated separately in luxury, together in one continuous process. The aim is marketing that adapts to markets, channels and customer behaviour faster than traditional setups allow. Four building blocks are at its core:AI Creatives: PHILIPP PLEIN supplies AI-generated creatives, Admiral deploys them in the campaigns and systematically evaluates which ones strengthen both brand impact and performance.AI Campaign Management: AI-assisted management of campaigns and budgets across all channels and markets, so the team can react quickly when performance changes.AEO (Answer Engine Optimisation): Visibility of the brands in AI answers and search systems, where purchase decisions increasingly begin.CRO (Conversion Rate Optimisation): Ongoing optimisation of the shop, product pages and checkout to turn more shop visits into purchases."We challenge conventions in everything we do. We expect the same from our partners. Admiral convinced us with an approach that connects our brand ambition with clear commercial goals, and with a team that keeps up with our pace," says Philipp Plein, Founder of the PHILIPP PLEIN Group."Luxury marketing has to create desire and deliver growth. Our job is to connect the two: strengthen what makes each brand distinctive, test systematically and turn the results into better investment decisions. PHILIPP PLEIN brings the ambition, we bring the performance discipline," says Andre Kempe, Founder and CEO of Admiral Media.About Admiral Media:Admiral Media is a creative performance marketing agency founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The agency's team works fully remotely. Its international make-up and cultural diversity allow it not only to deliver strong performance marketing, but also to help international brands grow through localisation and an understanding of local markets. By its own account, it works with more than 150 brands. More at admiral.Press contact:Viveik Mishra,...a

Viveik Mishra

MGD Marketing Management LLC

+91 9013627637

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PHILIPP PLEIN consolidates global digital marketing for five brands with Admiral Media News Provided By MGD Marketing Management LLC November 20, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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