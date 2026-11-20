LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the momentum of her acclaimed lead single“Peace War,” indie-pop crossover artist Amanda Abizaid will release her soaring second single, "Love is the Vessel," via Tarpan Records on November 19. An emotionally powerful pop ballad blending a universal message of harmony with rich, cinematic textures, the track serves as a centerpiece of her upcoming bilingual album, Singing Soldier.

LISTEN TO "LOVE IS THE VESSEL" HERE

Produced by legendary multi-platinum architect Narada Michael Walden (Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston), "Love is the Vessel" arose from a profound place of reflection. Conceived initially from a melody in a dream during the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the song took shape after Abizaid witnessed a haunting news image of a dazed young girl standing amidst Gaza's rubble, hesitant to accept a stranger's hand.

"The melody started out as a dream, and the main lyric that came to me was, 'It's not a matter of taking sides. It's a matter of the love inside. Love is the vessel,'" Abizaid shares. "World peace starts with inner peace. We have to stop taking sides and justifying behaviors that tear us apart. Finally, we must realize that love is the answer."

Maintaining the unadorned beauty of Abizaid's original piano-vocal demo, Walden's production (and orchestration by Justus Dobrin) frames her commanding, multi-layered vocals with breathtaking depth. The song's lush, dramatic soundscape is elevated by a live orchestra conducted by Grammy winner Michael Repper and mixed by Dave Frazer at Tarpan Studios. The orchestral players were contracted by Jim Kelly, Executive Director of the Grammy-nominated National Philharmonic, adding an exquisite layer of classical resonance to the project.

"Love is the Vessel" arrives on the heels of Abizaid's triumphant performance at the International Day of Peace in New York City's Times Square on September 19, fulfilling a deeply personal promise to her late mother to share her music on a global peace stage alongside like-minded artists.

"When the invitation to perform for the International Day of Peace was presented to me, I thought, 'Hey, Mom, isn't that great?'" Abizaid says. "It was a remarkable day to be out in Times Square on that stage. Standing out there among the crowd, feeling so centered and sharing the message of 'Peace War' with people from all over the world, was profoundly gratifying. It reminded me just how fragile life is, and why we must actively choose compassion and love."

Inducted into the Indie Music Hall of Fame and recognized for her Emmy-winning theme song "A Place in Time" from Paramount's The 4400, Abizaid continues to bridge the gap between compelling pop craftsmanship and cross-cultural healing. Dedicated to children of war worldwide, Singing Soldier champions a message that dialogue, empathy, and love remain the ultimate forces for change.

Looking ahead, Abizaid will also showcase“Gravel Hill,” a song she co-wrote and performs with actor and singer-songwriter Paul Webster for the forthcoming short film Gravel Hill. Written by and starring Webster and directed by David M. Bernstein, Gravel Hill tells a deeply human story of love, loss and the many ways music can help a family find its way back to one another.

Arranged by Kitt Wakeley,“Gravel Hill” has already earned Best Rock Song, Best Rock Songwriter and Best Folk Song honors at the IMC Awards in Los Angeles, and is set for release November 12, 2026, via CDBaby. With the film submitted to Sundance, SXSW, Slamdance and the HMMAs,“Gravel Hill” offers an early glimpse at another chapter in Abizaid's expanding musical world.

"Love is the Vessel" will be available on all major streaming platforms.

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Dominique Silva

Jensen Communications

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Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Amanda Abizaid Releases Rousing and Hopeful Second Single 'Love is the Vessel,' Nov 19th News Provided By Jensen Communications November 20, 2026, 07:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Music Industry



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