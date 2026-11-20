KUKURI - Agent Rules Hub, a library of instructions for AI agents and ChatGPT

Even people new to AI can control AI agents and ChatGPT to fit their own purposes, simply by choosing behavior rules

URAYASU, CHIBA, JAPAN, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 10, 2026, Spider Networks Inc. launched KUKURI - Agent Rules Hub ( ), a library of instructions for AI agents and chat AIs.KUKURI - Agent Rules Hub is a web service that collects, by purpose, instructions setting out the behavior rules an AI should follow, such as how it talks and how it carries out its work. Even people who are not used to working with AI can control an AI to fit their own purposes simply by choosing an instruction that matches their goal and giving it to the AI.Its biggest strength is a range that goes well beyond programmers and engineers. The library includes many instructions for a wide variety of uses across design, sales, customer support, education and more, such as website design, sorting incoming email, writing sales emails, replying to customer complaints and writing notices from schools to parents. From development work to everyday work and daily life, users can hand a wide range of tasks over to AI by choosing an instruction and giving it to the AI.Users can use an instruction that suits their goal as it is, or edit it on the site and combine it with parts of other instructions to create instructions that fit their own company or their own work.BackgroundAI agents such as Claude Code and Codex are used in software development. In October 2026, Meta began offering Muse, which it calls a personal AI agent, in Japan, giving people outside engineering more opportunities to use AI agents.AI agents such as Claude Code and Codex read instruction files such as AGENTS and CLAUDE and carry out their work according to them. Chat AIs can also be set up in advance so that they answer and work the way the user intends. The quality of these instructions has a large effect on how well the AI performs, yet deciding what to write is not easy.Common issues users face include the following.- Having started using an AI agent, but not knowing what to put in an instruction file- Having to type the same instructions into a chat AI every timeKUKURI - Agent Rules Hub was developed to address these issues, remove the first barrier to writing instructions, and let even people who have just started using AI quickly prepare instructions that fit their own work.Key features of KUKURI - Agent Rules Hub1. A library of instructions for a wide range of workThe library includes instructions for a wide range of work, including programming, design, writing, sales, email, customer support, research, data analysis, education and operations management.For example, users can choose instructions for "loop engineering," which keep an AI agent working on a long task by itself and stop it within set limits, or instructions that pick a template matching the desired mood and build a presentation slide deck, practical instructions that AI agent users can apply in their daily work.2. Original instructions through editing and combiningAny instruction can be edited on the site. Users can also take just the parts they need from other instructions and combine them, freely arranging the tone, the way the AI answers and the way it works into instructions that fit their own company or their own work.3. Support for both AI agents and chat AIsFinished instructions can be downloaded as files for Claude Code, Codex and Antigravity (AGENTS, CLAUDE and GEMINI). For ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Muse, users copy the text and paste it into each AI's settings (for Muse, the "Soul" field). The how-to page on the site explains the steps for each AI.4. Available in eight languagesThe service is available in eight languages: Japanese, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, Portuguese, French and Korean.5. Free plan availableUsers can start with a free plan. Paid plans start at $7 per month.Future plansIn addition to the current form, where users work on the site themselves, we are considering providing MCP (a way for AI agents to connect to and use outside services) so that users' own AI agents can connect to KUKURI - Agent Rules Hub directly to search, retrieve and edit instructions. We are also considering a business plan for large-scale use by companies.Based on feedback from users, we will also expand the types and content of the instructions, aiming for an environment where more people can use AI the way they intend.Service overview- Service name: KUKURI - Agent Rules Hub- Service: A library of instructions for AI agents and chat AIs, with editing, combining and download- Launch date: November 10, 2026- Access: Web browser- Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans from $7 per month- Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, Portuguese, French, Korean- Website:Company overview- Company: Spider Networks Inc.- Representative: Takaya Tanoura, Representative Director- Business: Planning, development and operation of AI services; web system developmentContactEmail:...Features, pricing, terms and specifications may change in the future.Claude Code, Codex, Muse, Antigravity, ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Takaya Tanoura

Spider Networks Inc.

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KUKURI - Agent Rules Hub Launches: A Library of Instructions That Make AI Agents and ChatGPT Work the Way You Want News Provided By Spider Networks Inc. November 20, 2026, 07:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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