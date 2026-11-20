SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Do Not Open, a novel by author David Dye, was published in 2026 and presents a fictional narrative incorporating historical events, maritime folklore, and speculative elements drawn from multiple time periods and locations.

The book centers on the 1947 disappearance of the SS Ourang Medan, a maritime incident that has been widely discussed in historical and investigative literature. Within the novel, this event is connected to a broader fictional storyline that spans several eras, including ancient Egypt, World War I, Nazi-occupied Europe, wartime operations in Asia involving Unit 731 in Harbin, China, and post-World War II intelligence environments.

At the center of the narrative is a fictional artifact described as an ancient amulet inscribed with the phrase“Do Not Open.” The object functions as a linking element across the novel's multi-era storyline, which brings together historical settings and speculative interpretation.

The story follows a fictional character, a mythology researcher named David, who investigates the disappearance of a ship and examines historical accounts connected to the event. As the narrative progresses, the character encounters references to documented historical incidents and unresolved cases that have been widely discussed in public and academic discourse.

According to the author, the novel draws inspiration from a range of historical events and unexplained cases that have been documented in various forms of historical record and popular research.

“I wanted to explore where documented history intersects with myth and unanswered questions,” said author David Dye.“Some of the historical references included in the book are the Angels of Mons, the Christmas Truce of 1914, Unit 731, and the Somerton Man case.”

The novel is structured as a work of fiction that integrates historical reference points across multiple eras and geographic regions. These elements are presented within a narrative framework rather than as historical documentation.

The SS Ourang Medan incident, which serves as a key reference point in the novel, has been the subject of longstanding discussion in maritime mystery literature. Similarly, other historical elements referenced in the book are widely recognized within academic study, historical documentation, or public historical interest.

The book does not present itself as a historical account, but rather as a fictional interpretation that incorporates real-world events and unexplained historical phenomena into its storyline structure.

Do Not Open is available for purchase on Amazon:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Dye is a Florida-based author with a professional background spanning law enforcement, technology, financial systems, and database instruction. He previously served as a police officer and worked as a Microsoft SQL Server instructor. His writing incorporates historical research elements and investigative perspectives. Do Not Open is his debut novel.

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DAVID DYE'S DO NOT OPEN PRESENTS FICTIONAL NARRATIVE DRAWING FROM HISTORICAL EVENTS AND UNSOLVED MYSTERIES News Provided By Nux News wire November 20, 2026, 07:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry



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