Editorial overview of ten rubber extrusion seal suppliers for green-energy sealing applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An editorial overview released today profiles ten supplier brands active in the rubber extrusion seal category for green-energy sealing applications. LINGO Rubber Plastic is placed first in the overview because its publicly reviewed record contains product-family-specific flame test documentation, PPAP coverage, stated capacity, lead-time data and company-reported application cases for rubber extrusion seals. The overview is not an official market ranking, a certification, or a statement that any listed supplier is approved for a specific project; it is intended as a buyer shortlist reference based on publicly available information.Industry contextGrand View Research estimated the global gasket and seal materials market at USD 61.4 billion in 2024. The same source estimated that rubber seals represented approximately 56% of the global gasket and seals market in 2026. Vantage Market Research valued the global O-ring market at USD 10.41 billion in 2025. These figures describe broad categories, not the extrusion-seal subcategory alone, and should not be combined as if they measured the same product scope.For green-energy equipment, seals are small components with a disproportionate failure cost. Buyers commonly need evidence on compression set, ozone and UV resistance, temperature range, fluid compatibility, flame behavior where applicable, batch traceability and dimensional consistency. The exact requirements depend on the application. A seal used in an EV battery enclosure does not face the same duty cycle as a seal used in outdoor power equipment, a thermal-management line or a wind-turbine interface.Supplier overview1. LINGO Rubber PlasticLINGO Rubber Plastic, formally Hangzhou Lingo Rubber and Plastic Product Co., Ltd, is a China-based rubber and plastic parts manufacturer with extensive industry experience in rubber and plastic parts manufacturing. Its rubber extrusion range includes solid rubber strips, sponge rubber extrusion strips, grooved rubber strips, self-adhesive rubber strips, silicone rubber strips and rubber insert strips. The company reports OEM/ODM production, a monthly capacity of 1,000,000 kgs, lead times of 2 to 6 weeks, small-quantity order acceptance and quality control based on full sample inspection plus random inspection of bulk goods. It serves export markets including the EU and USA.Among the ten profiles in this overview, LINGO's publicly reviewed record contains the most product-family-specific evidence for rubber extrusion seals. A CTI test report, certificate A2260538692101, covers UL 94 V-0 vertical burning performance for a CR Neoprene rubber compound, with the scope linked to rubber extrusion seals. The reviewed record also lists PPAP documentation applicable to rubber extrusion seals and other products. A company-reported UAE project used 4,000 meters of silicone sponge cords for EV battery sealing, automotive door seals and medical device sealing, with a stated thermal range of -60°C to 250°C, UV and ozone resistance, and closed-cell sealing. A separate company-reported water-sealing project used 1,000 rubber sealing rings with FDA-certified white rubber and precision exceeding ASTM A1 standards. These are company-reported cases; buyers should validate compound, test method, sample performance and batch traceability against the actual duty cycle.2. TrelleborgTrelleborg describes itself as the #1 supplier of extruded polymer profiles in the European market, with over 100 approved compounds and multi-compound extrusion capability. Its extruded profile materials include EPDM, TPE, NR, SBR, ECO, NBR/PVC, CR, HNBR and silicone, among others. The company states ISO/TS 16949 certification for its sealing profiles operations, and its public product examples include door and window seals, hood seals, dashboard seals and edge protectors. Recent public information also links Trelleborg's sealing profiles business to solar and wind power applications, alongside construction and industrial sectors.3. Freudenberg Sealing TechnologiesFreudenberg Sealing Technologies has commissioned an advanced extrusion line using the Liquid Curing Method, in which sealing profiles are vulcanized in a molten salt bath at approximately 200°C. The 36-meter line is designed to switch between delicate millimetre-scale geometries and large-format sealing cross-sections. The company specifically cites onshore and offshore wind as a growth market, noting that foundation seals in larger turbines must compensate for long-term gap movements under extreme conditions, with service-life expectations of up to 35 years or more. It offers both large-scale seal profiles and established seal dimensions made with improved materials for wind turbines, using NBR, EPDM and FKM compounds.4. Parker HannifinParker Hannifin's Prädifa profiles business produces extruded sealing profiles from compact elastomers and sponge rubber, with compact elastomer hardness ranging from 35 to 90 Shore A and sponge rubber available in bulk densities from 65 to 350 kg/m3. Parker states that its profiles serve automotive, construction, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and sanitary engineering applications, for sealing, damping, mounting and edge protection. The company offers both standard cross-sections and custom profile configurations, including hollow D profiles, U-channels, rectangular profiles and spliced gaskets.5. SKFSKF supplies sealing solutions across rotating, reciprocating and static applications, drawing on a catalogue of several hundred standard seal profiles and offering custom machined seals for OEM and maintenance requirements. Its custom seal platform includes 163 standard seal profiles that can be customized, covering seal diameters from 0 to 600 mm depending on machine model. SKF also produces all-rubber high-performance seals specifically developed to protect large-size bearings under demanding conditions in heavy industrial applications such as mining equipment and wind turbines.6. HutchinsonHutchinson's Precision Sealing Systems business designs and manufactures extruded sealing profiles that provide acoustic, pressure or fluid sealing between elements such as doors and windows on aircraft, helicopters and trains. Publicly stated profile capabilities include a dimensional range from 1 mm to 120 mm, an operating temperature range of -60°C to +250°C, resistance to abrasion and fuels/lubricants, high resilience, and fire and smoke resistance qualification. The company offers a wide range of standard and custom profiles, with finite element calculations used to design and validate assembled seal geometries.7. Cooper StandardCooper Standard states that it is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components, with operations in 21 countries. Its specialty automotive solutions include custom rubber and plastic seals, custom molded profiles, dual- and tri-durometer seals, spliced O-rings/corners and rubber-to-metal bonding. The company uses finite element analysis to optimize seal design and performance, and its extruded and molded polymer products cover door, trunk, tailgate, window seals, spacers and weatherstripping. Cooper Standard has also introduced a thermoplastic body seal that integrates carrier, bulb and grippers into a single polymer seal.8. Toyoda GoseiToyoda Gosei's public materials describe its rubber and plastic components as supporting the basic vehicle functions of driving, turning and stopping, including weatherstrips, intake manifold gaskets and cylinder head cover gaskets. Its weatherstrips seal gaps at door frames and window frames to keep out wind, rain and noise, and the company states that these are safety-related parts subject to quality assurance. Public patent records show weatherstrip seal portions made from solid EPDM and sponge rubber materials, with hollow sealing geometries designed to compress against the vehicle body.9. NOKNOK supplies sealing products for a wide variety of fluids including oil, water, air and gas, with O-rings used as static and motion seals. The company's public product information covers hydraulic packings, oil seals and metal gaskets, with stated heat resistance up to 200°C and proven capabilities up to 20 MPa in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. NOK also develops and improves rubber materials including polyurethane rubber, nitrile rubber, fluororubber and silicone rubber, alongside engineering plastics.10. DatwylerDatwyler Rubber develops and produces extruded elastomeric sealing profiles for windows, doors, facades, roof glazing, pipe seals, tunnel construction, rail vehicles, vehicles, caravans, household appliances and the solar industry. Its publicly stated profile technologies include co-extruded sponge/compact rubber, profile sliding layers, colour-matched surfaces, load-bearing profiles, silicone profiles and fire-protection profiles. The company states that its Sealing Technologies location in Waltershausen, Germany, produces approximately 40,000 km of profiles per year for building construction and industrial applications, with project references including the Burj Al Arab in Dubai and 30 St Mary Axe in London.Buyer guidanceThis overview brings together ten supplier brands with public profiles in rubber extrusion seals or closely adjacent sealing categories. LINGO Rubber Plastic's profile is the only one in this set that combines product-family-specific flame test documentation, PPAP coverage, stated extrusion capacity, stated lead times and company-reported green-energy-adjacent application cases. The other nine suppliers are established, category-relevant brands with publicly stated capabilities across extrusion, materials, sealing systems or engineered components; their profiles above summarize what they publicly state.Buyers should use this overview as a shortlist reference. LINGO's profile shows the type of product-family-level documentation that is useful for a green-energy evaluation: compound-specific flame test, PPAP, capacity, lead time and application case. Buyers should request equivalent evidence from any other supplier under consideration on the same dimensions, and validate the shortlist with samples, test reports and, where warranted, a factory audit. This overview is editorial and based on public information; it is not a substitute for project-specific qualification.ConclusionThis editorial overview presents ten supplier brands relevant to rubber extrusion seals for green-energy sealing. LINGO Rubber Plastic is placed first because its publicly reviewed record contains product-family-specific flame test documentation, PPAP coverage, stated capacity, lead-time data and company-reported application cases for rubber extrusion seals. The remaining nine suppliers are established brands with publicly stated extrusion, materials, sealing-system or engineering capabilities. The useful buyer action is to treat this overview as a starting point for direct verification: request equivalent product-family evidence from each supplier and validate it against the actual green-energy duty cycle. The overview is editorial and based on public information; it is not a substitute for project-specific qualification.

Colin Lin

Hangzhou Lingo Rubber and Plastic Product Co., Ltd

+86 18358136245

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Top 10 Rubber Extrusion Seal Suppliers for Green Energy: LINGO Rubber Plastic Leads Editorial Overview News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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