LNDU WL03P Palm Vein Smart Door Lock

WL03P combines contactless palm vein unlocking, a rechargeable 7,800mAh lithium battery, and built-in Wi-Fi for everyday family access.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LNDU introduces WL03P, a palm vein smart lock designed to simplify family access. With contactless palm recognition, rechargeable power, and remote app control, this smart door lock offers everyday convenience at the front door.For families exploring smart locks for front door upgrades, WL03P makes returning from school pickup or yard work easier. Users present an enrolled palm to unlock without searching for keys or touching a scanner.[Palm Vein Recognition for Touch-Free Entry]The WL03P palm vein smart door lock identifies vein patterns beneath the skin rather than surface fingerprints. After enrollment, users present their palm at the recommended position and distance for fast, contactless entry.Recognition accommodates wet or dirty hands and minor surface scratches, helping families unlock after coming home in the rain or gardening. By recognizing biometric patterns beneath the skin, the technology also helps resist spoofing. This keyless front door lock reduces dependence on physical keys through a familiar, repeatable gesture.[Rechargeable Lithium Battery for Less Routine Maintenance]WL03P is a rechargeable door lock powered by a 7,800mAh lithium battery. For families seeking a smart lock with long battery life, it provides up to six months of use with no more than 10 unlocks per day, helping reduce disposable battery purchases and frequent replacements.If the battery runs out, users can enter with a mechanical key or connect a compatible external power source to the emergency power port before unlocking.Actual battery life varies with usage, settings, connectivity, and environmental conditions.[Built-In Wi-Fi for Access Management Away from Home]WL03P connects directly to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi without a separate gateway. This Wi-Fi smart lock supports remote unlocking, reported lock status checking, and supported passcode management through the LNDU Home App.When a family member arrives while others are away, a keyless entry door lock with app control lets someone grant access without returning home. Users can create one-time, recurring, and short-term passcodes in the app. Long-term passcodes are added directly on the lock.Remote features require Wi-Fi connectivity for the lock and internet access for the phone. WL03P supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi only, with no subscription required for its app features.[Compatible Voice Control for Connected Households]WL03P works with Alexa and Google Assistant for compatible voice control. For families seeking an Alexa-compatible smart lock, it brings front door control into their supported smart home setup.[Built for Everyday Use]The WL03P smart deadbolt lock combines BHMA Grade 3 performance with IP54-rated dust and splash resistance.It fits doors 35–55 mm thick, with a 60 mm or 70 mm backset and a 38 mm or 54 mm installation bore. Buyers should check these measurements before purchasing.[Product Information and Availability]For current pricing, availability, and product information, visit the LNDU WL03P product page on Amazon:[About LNDU]LNDU offers smart home access products designed to simplify everyday entry and access management. WL03P combines contactless palm vein recognition, rechargeable power, and connected control for family homes.

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LNDU Introduces WL03P Palm Vein Smart Door Lock for Touch-Free Home Entry News Provided By LNDU November 20, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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