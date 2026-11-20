SeeMeSOL Founder and Managing Director David Padgett (left) and MicroSourcing Group CEO Haidee Enriquez (right) at the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing ceremony in Bonifacio Global City.

From center: David Padgett, Founder and Managing Director of SeeMeSOL, and Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing Group, joined by representatives from participating universities and colleges.

MicroSourcing partners with SeeMeSOL to bridge the gap between education and employment, connecting Filipino graduates with global career opportunities.

- Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing GroupMANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MicroSourcing Group has formalized a strategic partnership with SeeMeSOL through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing ceremony held on November 11, 2026, at the company's GSC Corporate Tower office in Bonifacio Global City (BGC). The partnership aims to bring employers and academic institutions closer together, giving businesses access to emerging talent while helping graduates find their place in the workforce.The transition from school to the workplace is not always straightforward. For many Filipino graduates, finding the right opportunity can be just as challenging as earning their degree. At the same time, employers continue to look for people with the skills and potential to meet changing business needs.MicroSourcing Group and SeeMeSOL are looking to help close that gap.SeeMeSOL connects employers to a network of verified graduates from more than 500 partner institutions, providing businesses with access to a wider pool of qualified emerging talent. Through this collaboration, MicroSourcing aims to further strengthen its talent acquisition efforts while helping bridge the gap between education and the evolving needs of employers.The signing brought together academic representatives from several institutions, including Centro Escolar University, Far Eastern University Manila and Pampanga, First City Providential College, Technological University of the Philippines, Rizal Technological University, Cebu Institute of Technology - University, and PHINMA Saint Jude College. Representatives from both organizations also attended the event.For Kris Lynne Tinaza, MicroSourcing's Vice President for Talent Acquisition and People Strategy, the partnership reflects a broader view of what recruitment should accomplish.“Talent Acquisition plays a critical role in bridging the gap between talent, educational institutions, and employers. At MicroSourcing, what we do goes beyond filling positions. We help connect people with opportunities where they can build meaningful careers, while enabling companies to access the skills and capabilities they need to grow.” - Kris Lynne Tinaza, VP for Talent Acquisition and People Strategy, MicroSourcing GroupShe added that working more closely with schools and SeeMeSOL would help the company better understand changing workforce requirements and prepare more Filipino talent for long-term career success.SeeMeSOL Founder and Managing Director David Padgett said the collaboration is also about making the journey from education to employment easier to navigate.“Our mission is to bridge the gap between capable talent and the evolving requirements of employers. Through digitalization and innovation, we aim to make the journey to employability easier and more accessible for students, graduates, and alumni.” - David Padgett, Founder and Managing Director, SeeMeSOLThe partnership comes as employers and educational institutions face the shared challenge of keeping graduates' skills aligned with industry needs. Closer collaboration between the two sides can help schools better understand what businesses are looking for while giving employers a more direct connection to the next generation of professionals.For MicroSourcing CEO Haidee Enriquez, the goal is to turn those conversations into tangible opportunities.“We must move beyond conversations and take meaningful action. Our partnership with SeeMeSOL and our partner schools is a step toward bridging the gap between education and employment.” - Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing GroupShe added that connecting students with more career opportunities while helping companies find skilled talent could open more doors for young Filipino professionals and bring greater opportunities to the country.The agreement marks the beginning of a broader effort to bring education and industry closer together. Through its collaboration with SeeMeSOL and its academic partners, MicroSourcing hopes to help more graduates move from the classroom into meaningful careers while giving businesses a stronger connection to the talent that will shape their future.---ABOUT MICROSOURCING GROUPMicroSourcing Group is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging our deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. As a pioneer in this non-traditional offshoring model, we have a proven track record in building reliable and ethical extensions of global businesses, enabling profitable growth for clients.Through its brands, MicroSourcing and Beepo, the Group's network of 10,000+ professionals supports over 1,000 clients across 13 delivery centers in the Philippines and Colombia. Our corporate presence spans six global locations, with teams operating under a unified framework for governance, data security, and service delivery. Backed by a pool of 200,000+ job-ready candidates and recruitment experience across industries, business sizes, and role complexities, we scale operations from a single hire to enterprise levels, providing the talent, infrastructure, and operational backbone required for growth.ABOUT SEEMESOLSeeMeSOL is an end-to-end digital talent platform with AI-powered job matching, applicant tracking, and structured interview workflows for faster, fairer hiring. Since 2007, they have helped graduates move from campus to career. Their network now spans 500+ campuses, 1,200+ employers, and 20+ government partners in Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia.MEDIA CONTACT

Katherine Sy

MicroSourcing

+1 646-215-0878

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MicroSourcing, SeeMeSOL join forces to connect Filipino graduates with global career opportunities News Provided By MicroSourcing Philippines Inc. November 20, 2026, 07:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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