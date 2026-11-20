Seventy two homesites laid out across roughly eleven acres

A Neighborhood Built Around Comfort.

Eight shared amenities, gathered together at the south end of the community, so every one of them is a walk and not a drive.

Silver Reef Construction is rebuilding the park Micah Pilkey grew up in as Villages at Nolanville, with paved roads, new homes and resort-style amenities.

- Micah Pilkey, Founder of Silver Reef Construction

NOLANVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Micah Pilkey, a Central Texas manufactured housing developer and founder of Silver Reef Construction, has begun the full redevelopment of a Nolanville manufactured home park that has stood for roughly fifty years. The property, long known locally as Mac's Mobile Home Park, is being rebuilt from the ground up as Villages at Nolanville, a Class A manufactured home community designed to the same standard as the amenity-rich apartment complexes typically found in larger Texas markets.

For Micah Pilkey, the project is personal. Raised in Nolanville from infancy, he spent much of his childhood inside the same park, where close friends lived and where pickup games of football and baseball filled the afternoons. When the opportunity to acquire the aging property came up earlier this year, he moved on it immediately.

"I grew up in this park. My friends lived here. I know exactly what it looked like then and what it turned into, and I know what this town deserves," said Micah Pilkey. "We are not patching it. We are taking the whole thing down to the infrastructure and building the kind of community people are proud to come home to."

Within the first thirty days of ownership, Silver Reef Construction removed the majority of the original homes, set twenty brand-new manufactured homes and broke ground on the amenity package. The community is being expanded from 57 to 72 homesites, with water and sewer lines replaced, utilities upgraded and roads paved. Only new homes are permitted on the property.

Class A Amenities on a Class C Property

The redevelopment follows the model Micah Pilkey has applied across his communities in Texas: acquire an underperforming or deteriorated park, replace the infrastructure, bring in new homes and add the kind of amenities residents would expect from a top-tier apartment complex. Finished Villages communities feature paved roads, city water and sewer, a clubhouse, pool and hot tub, pickleball and volleyball courts, a barbecue pavilion and a dog park.

"When most people hear manufactured home park, they picture something from 1975 with gravel roads and broken windows. That is exactly what we buy, and that is exactly what we erase," Pilkey said. "We bring Class A amenities to a Class C property. Same pool, same clubhouse, same pickleball courts you would pay a premium for anywhere else, at a price a working family can actually afford."

Villages at Nolanville is the seventh community in the Villages portfolio and one of two new projects, alongside a community in Lubbock, that broke ground this fall. The company's recently completed Villages at Briggs drew local news coverage at its grand opening, a pattern Pilkey says is becoming familiar as cities see the finished product.

"Cities are excited to work with us because they have seen what we leave behind," Pilkey said. "Nolanville gets rid of an eyesore and gains a community it can point to. That is the trade I will make every single time, even if it means I make less on the deal."

Manufactured home communities remain one of the largest sources of unsubsidized affordable housing in the United States, and demand across Texas continues to outpace supply. Pilkey's approach pairs that demand with a construction standard that most operators in the space do not attempt. Silver Reef Construction runs its own specialized crews for site preparation, utility work, foundation pads and home installation, and manages its communities in-house after completion.

"This is the hardest work in the industry and most people will not do it," Pilkey said. "I learned it from the ground up, setting homes and trenching water lines, so every detail of these communities is built the way I would want to live in it."

About Micah Pilkey and Silver Reef Construction

Micah Pilkey is a Central Texas manufactured housing developer and founder of Silver Reef Construction. Raised in Nolanville, he started at the ground level in home transport, installation and site prep, then built land-and-home subdivisions and, since 2023, has acquired and redeveloped manufactured home and RV communities across Texas, including Nolanville, Briggs, Big Spring and Lubbock, all built to a Class A standard with in-house crews and in-house management. He is a licensed pilot and certified flight instructor with a B.S. in Aviation Science from Liberty University and a master's degree in progress.

David Velasquez

Mostro Media

+1 305-490-8068

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Micah Pilkey Returns to Hometown to Transform 50-Year-Old Nolanville Park Into Class A Manufactured Home Community News Provided By Mostro Media November 20, 2026, 07:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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