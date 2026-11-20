MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka will release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu if sufficient water is available in its reservoirs, but the state is currently facing a shortage even to meet drinking water requirements, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday, asserting that he would protect the interests of the state and its farmers.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had dismissed Tamil Nadu's applications seeking the release of 11 TMC of Cauvery water, taking into account the prevailing ground reality.

"If there is water, we will certainly release water to Tamil Nadu. But, we do not have enough water even for drinking purposes. I will have to protect the interests of the state, and I have asked our farmers to remain watchful. Today, the application filed by Tamil Nadu has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. That decision is based on reality," he said.

"The reality is known to Tamil Nadu as well. Everyone knows how much water is left in our reservoirs. I have not even been able to fulfil the 'Bagina' tradition, which is performed when reservoirs are full," he added.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said releasing 11 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu was not possible under the prevailing circumstances, as Karnataka itself was facing difficulties in meeting drinking water requirements until June.

Reacting to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) decision, he said the committee had taken into consideration the prevailing situation before arriving at its decision.

"Its not about welcoming the decision, but the CWRC has issued its order after taking into account the prevailing circumstances. Earlier, the authorities had directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. Now, Tamil Nadu had sought the release of 11 TMC of water," he said.

Cheluvarayaswamy thanked the CWRC Chairman and other officials on behalf of the Karnataka government and farmers of the Cauvery basin for considering the state's situation. He also expressed gratitude to the Water Resources Ministry.

He said Karnataka had received around 40 per cent less rainfall than normal, making it difficult to release additional water to Tamil Nadu. The state was also facing challenges in ensuring drinking water availability until June, he added.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two applications filed by Tamil Nadu seeking directions to Karnataka to release 11 TMC of Cauvery river water, citing an alleged shortfall in water sharing.

A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh pronounced the order. Justice Nath observed that a third application filed by Tamil Nadu seeking to bring additional documents on record would also be dismissed.

Tamil Nadu had sought immediate enforcement of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directions to make good an alleged shortfall of 11 TMC as of October 7, citing crop damage and inadequate rainfall.

Opposing the applications, Karnataka submitted that drought conditions in several districts had forced it to curtail irrigation releases. It also argued that Tamil Nadu would benefit from the Northeast monsoon, while Karnataka would not receive similar rainfall.

Karnataka further pointed out that the CWMA and CWRC were already reviewing water-sharing arrangements every 15 days.

The Supreme Court questioned Tamil Nadu over filing another application on the day of the hearing and dismissed the two applications. It also declined to entertain additional arguments from a farmers' representative, observing that both states were already represented before the court.