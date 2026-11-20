MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Bilateral trade between India and Italy could reach 50 billion euros by 2035, driven by the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, greater market access, stronger industrial linkages and expanded business partnerships, according to a report by the business chamber ASSOCHAM.

Indian businesses can benefit from Italy's experience in advanced manufacturing and engineering while Italian companies can explore India's manufacturing base, skilled talent and growing business opportunities. This creates scope for greater investment, technology exchange and collaboration between businesses in both countries, it added.

The report -- which was released during the India-Italy Business Forum in Rome -- was presented to Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, by Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM.

Sanyal said that India and Italy have considerable potential to deepen their economic partnership by combining India's manufacturing scale, skilled workforce and expanding market with Italy's strengths in quality, design, precision engineering and advanced industrial technologies.

Stronger business connections, technology exchange and investment partnerships can help enterprises in both countries access new markets and strengthen their global competitiveness, he added.

Together, these strengths provide a strong foundation for expanding trade, investment and integrated value chains, the report further states.

It also examines the evolving economic relationship between the two countries and identifies emerging opportunities across trade, investment, manufacturing, technology and connectivity, highlighting the potential to move beyond conventional trade towards deeper industrial collaboration, joint ventures, technology partnerships and investment-led cooperation.

Italy's global imports stood at $669 billion in 2025, while its imports from India reached $9.7 billion.

India's share in Italy's total imports increased from around 1.2 per cent in 2019 to 1.5 per cent in 2025.

Cooperation opportunities are particularly promising across advanced manufacturing and industrial automation, automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals and medical technologies, textiles, fashion and technical textiles, food processing and agricultural technology, according to the report.

Emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, fintech, quantum computing, digital innovation, renewable energy, green hydrogen and energy storage also offer great scope for joint research, technology development and commercial partnerships.

Beyond traditional manufacturing, both countries have considerable scope to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals, maritime infrastructure and logistics.

ASSOCHAM believes the complementary strengths of the two economies, supported by sustained institutional engagement and active industry participation, can transform the longstanding India-Italy relationship into a dynamic partnership driven by trade, investment, innovation, and shared economic growth.