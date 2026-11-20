MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned nominated Rajya Sabha MP and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu for questioning in an alleged money laundering case.

The case is linked to the Vuenow Group of companies, which are under investigation for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme.

According to officials, Sandhu received certain funds from companies belonging to the Vuenow Group. He has been summoned to verify the nature and purpose of these transactions. However, he has not been summoned in connection with any alleged direct role in a money laundering offence.

Officials said Sandhu was initially asked to appear before the agency on November 12. However, after he failed to appear, he has now been directed to depose on November 25.

The investigation relates to Vuenow company, which is alleged to have orchestrated a multi-crore 'Cloud Particle Scam', through which the accused allegedly siphoned off money invested by members of the public.

The ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office issued the summons to Sandhu. An official clarified that the purpose of the questioning was to establish the nature and purpose of certain financial transactions.

The company and its Chief Executive Officer are accused of orchestrating a multi-thousand-crore 'Cloud Particle Scam', in which investors' money was allegedly diverted for personal gains.

In a statement issued in February, the ED said the underlying business of cloud particle, based on the Sale and Lease Back (SLB) model, was found to be "substantively non-existent and grossly overstated to cheat the investors".

The agency is investigating the alleged financial irregularities and the movement of funds linked to the group.

ED mentioned that it was also revealed that no rental amount, or an insignificant amount, was received from the data centre clients, as the entire business of Vuenow group was found to be only a money rotation scheme.