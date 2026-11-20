MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) The Congress party has registered a victory in the Ajitgarh Panchayat Samiti elections in Rajasthan's Sikar district, dealing a major political setback to Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra.

The minister suffered a blow after his wife, Shanti Devi, lost the election by 57 votes.

Kharra has suffered another major political setback, with both his sons also losing the Panchayat Samiti elections in Sikar district. Ajay Singh Kharra, the BJP candidate from Ward No. 20 of the Shrimadhopur Panchayat Samiti, was defeated by Congress candidate Bhairuram.

The minister's elder son, Durga Singh Kharra, who contested as an Independent candidate from Ward No. 19, also failed to win.

The minister's wife, Shanti Devi, was defeated in the election from Ward No. 17 of the Shrimadhopur Panchayat Samiti. She lost to Congress candidate Sarita Jat.

With both sons and his wife losing the elections, the minister's family has suffered a major electoral setback in its political stronghold. The results have also come as a significant blow to the BJP in the region.

The election results have significantly altered the political landscape of the region, with the Congress party securing a record majority in the Ajitgarh Panchayat Samiti. Out of 17 wards, the Congress won 13 seats, while the BJP managed just three. The remaining seat went to the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

The Congress party's overwhelming victory is being viewed as a major setback for the BJP, particularly for Minister Kharra, who represents the region politically.

The defeat of his wife has further compounded the party's embarrassment. Shanti Devi's defeat, along with the Congress' sweeping victory in Ajitgarh, has raised questions about the BJP's political standing in the minister's home turf.

Congress also performed strongly in the neighbouring Patan Panchayat Samiti, securing an absolute majority.

Of the 19 wards, Congress won 11 seats, while the BJP secured seven. One seat went to an Independent candidate.

With victories in both Ajitgarh and Patan, Congress has strengthened its position in Sikar district, while the BJP has suffered a significant electoral setback.