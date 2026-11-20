MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's smartphone market recorded a sharper-than-expected decline during the 2026 festive season as rising handset prices and subdued consumer demand weighed on purchases, a report said on Friday.

According to preliminary estimates released by Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments during the festive period from October 8 to November 10 fell an estimated 22 per cent year-on-year, significantly steeper than the 12 per cent decline it had projected before the sales season.

Despite the drop in volumes, overall market value remained largely stable as average selling prices (ASPs) rose 28 per cent year-on-year, offsetting much of the impact from weaker unit sales, it added.

The report attributed the increase in smartphone prices to higher component costs, particularly for memory chips which reduced manufacturers' ability to offer deep discounts during festive promotions.

Discounts during the season generally ranged between 10 per cent and 25 per cent, compared with 35-40 per cent a year earlier.

As a result, many entry-level and mid-range devices remained more expensive than comparable models sold during last year's festive period.

To support demand, brands increasingly relied on financing schemes, including no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and banking partnerships.

The report estimated that nearly half of all smartphone purchases during the festive season were supported by financing.

In addition, online sales also underperformed despite strong consumer interest.

While digital platforms recorded high traffic levels, a large portion of potential buyers deferred purchases amid concerns over pricing and expectations of better deals later in the season, it adds.

Samsung emerged as the market leader during the festive period with a 21 per cent share, benefiting from strong demand for its premium Galaxy S25 series and a relatively moderate decline in sales compared with the broader market.

Apple registered a double-digit decline in sales despite positive consumer response to its latest flagship devices.

The report also said increasing demand for refurbished iPhones weighed on purchases of older new-generation models as consumers sought more affordable alternatives.