MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recalled a crucial phase in her life when she was on the verge of quitting the entertainment industry, just before she received a call for Pavitra Rishta.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her podcast, Ankita said a lot many things were happening in her personal life when she received the call for the show.

She recalled that her father had even come to take her back home, as she had decided that she did not want to continue in the industry considering nothing concrete was happening at the professional front.

“I can't tell you what the feeling was because it was a very good feeling, mostly because a lot of things were happening in life at that time, and my father had come to take me back home. And that time I got a call from 'Pavitra Rishta',” Ankita said, getting emotional.

She described the opportunity as a complete turning point, saying her life changed after she landed the role of Archana in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show.

“After that, my life completely changed. A full change of life happened,” she recalled. Ankita also reminisced about the overwhelming popularity that Pavitra Rishta achieved soon after its launch. She remembered an incident when she, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and another person were travelling in a taxi to seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

“We were in a taxi and as soon as we reached, we were mobbed by people. Our relationship was so hit that people surrounded us and we didn't know what to do. We were ordinary people. We were just working hard and we didn't know what was happening outside,” she said.

Ankita said the love that the audience showered on the show and its characters remains special to her even years later.

“My character Archana still remains in people's hearts. I was in a state of ecstasy. People have given so much love to this show and trust me, I am still as proud of 'Pavitra Rishta' as I was that day because that show gave me everything. Everything,” she added.

Talking about Pavitra Rishta, it premiered in June 2009 and became one of the most popular Hindi television dramas of its era. Ankita played Archana, a simple, family-oriented woman, while Sushant Singh Rajput played Manav, a hardworking mechanic. Their love story and on-screen chemistry became the emotional centre of the show.

The show ran for five years, from 2009 to 2014, and completed 1,424 episodes. Ankita remained associated with the series throughout its run, while Sushant played Manav until 2011 before Hiten Tejwani took over the role.

The popularity of Archana and Manav was not limited to the fictional world. Ankita and Sushant's relationship also became a major talking point outside the show, with the two actors falling in love during their time on Pavitra Rishta.

–IANS

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