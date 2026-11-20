MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 20 (IANS) Sitting BJP MLA from Manipur's Patsoi Assembly constituency, Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, popularly known as 'Keba', died at a hospital in New Delhi early on Friday following an illness. He was 67. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh, BJP Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, Vice-President Chidananda Singh and several other leaders have expressed grief over his demise and recalled his contributions.

In a condolence message shared on social media, the Chief Minister said,“His dedicated service to the people of Manipur will always be remembered.”

He said,“Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh had a remarkable record of good service and good works. He was a leader whose humility, contributions and generosity will always be remembered by the people of the State.”

“On his demise, Manipur has lost a great leader and a sincere politician. His departure has left a huge void in state politics,” the Chief Minister said.

In a condolence message, the ruling BJP described Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh as a dedicated leader and said his commitment to the people of Patsoi Assembly constituency and Manipur would always be remembered.

The legislator's mortal remains are likely to be brought to Imphal on Friday.

Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh was first elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Patsoi constituency in Imphal West district in 2007 as an Independent candidate. He was subsequently re-elected in 2022 on a BJP ticket.

The Manipur government has declared a half-day holiday across the state as a mark of respect to the memory of Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), all government offices and educational institutions under the state government will remain closed from 1 p.m. on Friday.