MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that every visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar marks a new milestone in the state's development, asserting that the Centre remains committed to strengthening infrastructure and accelerating growth in eastern India.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said, "The Prime Minister is visiting Bihar, and whenever he visits, it marks a new milestone in the state's development. The Prime Minister has always maintained that India's development cannot be complete without the development of eastern India. Bihar is the gateway to eastern India, and its development is essential for the region's progress."

He said Prime Minister Modi had been emphasising the development of eastern India since 2015 and had made significant contributions to strengthening Bihar's infrastructure.

"PM Modi is not saying this today. He said it in 2015, and he has also made a significant contribution to Bihar's infrastructure. The first year of Samrat Choudhary's government has been 'bemisaal'. You can see the progress in areas such as poverty alleviation, energy and education," Singh said.

Highlighting developments in the education sector, the Union Minister said that the vision of establishing a degree college in every block, which was initially envisaged by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had now been fulfilled.

"The way Nitish Kumar had a dream of establishing a degree college in every block, that dream has now been fulfilled," he told IANS.

The Union Minister also launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks about his parents.

"Speaking about Rahul Gandhi is like throwing a stone into mud. A person who makes such remarks about the lives of his own parents on a microphone -- what can one say about him? He goes around the world criticising India. I now feel sorry for him," Singh said.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi shared a personal anecdote about his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, during the launch of his mother's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi on November 16.

Recalling happy family moments, Rahul Gandhi said that during meals, Sonia Gandhi would often sit on Rajiv Gandhi's lap. He added that, as a child, he had considered this a normal part of family life and had once asked a friend why their mother did not sit on their father's lap.

The anecdote subsequently triggered mixed reactions on social media and in political circles.