The woman, identified as Lalitha Krishnamurthy, originally hailed from Chennai but had reportedly been living alone in Mumbai for nearly four decades. She passed away on November 13, 2026.

Despite having two daughters, their present whereabouts and contact details were reportedly unknown. Her story came to wider attention after financial expert and panelist Kishore Subramanian shared details of her situation on X (formerly Twitter).

Subramanian said he contacted a phone number mentioned in a newspaper advertisement and spoke to Pawan Shetty, who reportedly informed him about Lalitha's final years.

Neighbours Step In To Arrange Her Final Rites

With no immediate family members available following her death, Lalitha's neighbours and a couple of her cousins reportedly stepped forward to help with the necessary formalities and arrangements for her final journey.

The people who lived around her played an important role during this difficult period. Their efforts also highlighted how neighbours can become an important support system for elderly people living away from their families.

A newspaper notice carrying Lalitha's photograph was subsequently published, announcing her death and requesting her daughters, relatives or anyone familiar with the family to come forward with information.

Emotional Appeal Goes Viral, Sparks Debate On Elderly Loneliness

The appeal to trace Lalitha's daughters gained attention after Subramanian shared the newspaper notice on social media. He urged people who might have information about the family to help reconnect them.

The incident also triggered conversations about elderly parents who spend their later years without regular family companionship. Several social media users expressed sadness over Lalitha's circumstances and appreciated the neighbours who supported her during her final journey.

However, some users also cautioned against making assumptions about why her daughters were not present, pointing out that outsiders might not know the circumstances behind a family's separation.

The incident has once again brought attention to the challenges faced by senior citizens living alone, particularly in urban areas where family members may have moved elsewhere.