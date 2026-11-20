During the first 23 episodes of hit 2026 drama Dar-e-Nijaat, Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem garnered 1.7 billion views on social media. The show written by Umera Ahmed and aired on ARY Digital keeps breaking internet records. The internet is not silent since then. Dur-e-Fishan has successfully managed to rule hearts with her stunning looks, gorgeous smile and acting prowess. Let's more about about this actress who is not only trending in Pakistan, but also in India!

About Her Early Life

She was born on January 14, 1996 in Lahore. Before making the grand entry in the showbiz, Saleem earned a law degree. She later stepped her foot in the world of acting, building a rapid caree across television projects that roped fans from Pakistan and India.

From Law School to Television Hits

After completing her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of London, she shifted to Karachi in 2019. There, she began auditioning for acting roles independently.

In 2020, she made her screen debut playing Erum in Dil Ruba. Her performance in Bharaas won her the Favorite New Emerging Talent trophy at the ARY People's Choice Awards. Mainstream stardom followed with lead roles in blockbuster dramas - Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Ishq Murshid, and Khaie.

Starring in Dar-e-Nijaat and Trending Everywhere!

Today, she commands a massive fan following, thanks to her popular show and cracking chemistry with the lead. Director Saqib Khan cast Saleem as protagonist Zaryab Habib, playing opposite Sheheryar Munawar as Abu Bakar.

Indian Fans are Loving Her and How!

Hassan, a veteran who worked as a director and producer for Pakistan Television (PTV) during the 2000s. Indian fans are loving every bit of this Pakistani drama. These shows have been enjoyed by Indians for a long time now.

She comes from a filmy background. Yes, you read that right. Let us tell you that she is the daughter of Saleem