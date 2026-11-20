MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 20 November 2026

VINCI wins contract to build an LNG tank in Canada



A 225,000 cu. metre tank in British Columbia A €400 million contract

JGC Fluor BC LNG II Joint Venture has awarded VINCI Construction a contract to engineer, procure and build a 225,000 cu. metre liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank in Kitimat, British Columbia.

The contract, worth approximately €400 million, is part of Phase 2 of the expansion of LNG Canada, the country's first large-scale LNG export terminal.

VINCI Construction completed the site's first 225,000 cu. metre tank in 2025.



About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

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