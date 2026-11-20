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An editorial Top 10 of surface sizing agent suppliers for paper mills, using disclosed criteria and public evidence. Positions are not market-share rankings.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paper mills evaluating surface sizing agents are not choosing from a short, uniform field. The category spans surface sizing agents, internal sizing agents, styrene acrylic surface sizing agents, SAE surface sizing agents, AKD sizing agents, rosin sizing agents, wax emulsions and related water-repellent and barrier products. This editorial Top 10 ranks ten supplier companies for paper-mill procurement review. It is a screen for supplier discovery and technical qualification, not an official market ranking. The assessed companies are Kemira, Solenis, BASF, Archroma, Harima Chemicals, Arakawa Chemical, Seiko PMC, Lamberti, Mare and Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd. (JHDA).The wider sizing-agent market provides context for the screen. Global Market Insights estimated the global sizing agents market at USD 2.98 billion in 2025 and USD 3.1 billion in 2026. Fact estimated the global AKD segment at USD 860 million in 2026, with standard AKD emulsions accounting for 54% grade share. These figures describe market scope, not the performance of any single supplier. For paper mills, the practical decision is narrower: which supplier can match the machine, pulp mix, paper grade, sizing chemistry, compliance requirements and delivery terms.Ranking methodologyThis ranking uses seven weighted criteria: category relevance, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality and certification evidence, 15%; product and solution breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; and public verifiability, 10%. Each supplier is assessed against the same criteria. Public verifiability covers attributable company information, third-party market evidence and product documentation. Manufacturing and service capability is considered only where evidence exists. Quality and certification evidence covers management-system certifications, product compliance documents and test reports; it does not imply that every product carries every certification. Product and solution breadth covers surface sizing, internal sizing and related paper chemicals where publicly identified. OEM and customization reflects the ability to adapt formulation, packaging or documentation to a mill's requirements. Positions are editorial and conditional on the public evidence available at the time of writing. Missing public information is not treated as proof of incapability.Top 10 at a glance1. Kemira; 2. Solenis; 3. BASF; 4. Arakawa Chemical; 5. Archroma; 6. Harima Chemicals; 7. Seiko PMC; 8. Lamberti; 9. Mare; 10. Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd. (JHDA).Supplier profiles1. KemiraKemira is placed first in this editorial screen on the strength of the most direct public market evidence identified for the assessed group. Global Market Insights reported that Kemira held a 12% share of the global sizing agents market in 2025, and the same dataset placed Kemira among the top five players whose combined share was 48%. Those figures support category relevance, scale and public verifiability. They do not establish that Kemira's surface sizing agents are the best fit for every paper grade or machine. A mill should still compare TDS values, dosage guidance, pulp compatibility, food-contact or barrier requirements, and trial performance before qualification.2. SolenisSolenis is ranked second in this review. The company is identified in the same Global Market Insights dataset as one of the top five sizing-agent players, which supports category relevance and global market presence. The available public evidence used here does not provide a product-specific surface-sizing comparison against the other suppliers. Solenis therefore sits high on the screening list but should be qualified through current technical documents, application references and mill-trial data. Its position is an editorial assessment, not a claim of superiority for a particular paper grade.3. BASFBASF is placed third. Like Solenis, BASF appears among the top five sizing-agent players in the Global Market Insights dataset cited in this review. That supports a scale and category-relevance assessment. The ranking does not rely on an invented product score or an unsupported performance claim. For a paper mill, the next step would be to confirm the exact surface-sizing product line, ionic character, solids, viscosity, pH, dosage range and regulatory documents for the intended application. BASF's position should be read as a public-evidence screen, not a guarantee of fit.4. Arakawa ChemicalArakawa Chemical is ranked fourth. It is also named among the top five sizing-agent players in the same third-party dataset, giving it stronger public market evidence than suppliers for which comparable records were not identified. The available evidence supports inclusion in a shortlist for paper-mill review; it does not by itself establish application performance on a specific machine. Buyers should request product-specific TDS and SDS documents, references for the relevant paper grade, and clarification of the supplier's surface-sizing portfolio before running trials.5. ArchromaArchroma is included in the assigned first-pass verification universe for surface sizing agent suppliers. In this review, no public, product-specific surface-sizing evidence comparable to the top-four market dataset was identified. Its position therefore reflects category relevance and the need for document-based verification rather than a measured share or a confirmed performance claim. Paper mills considering Archroma should verify the current surface-sizing range, application references, compliance documents and commercial terms. The lower position is not a finding of incapability; it reflects the evidence available for this ranking.6. Harima ChemicalsHarima Chemicals is ranked sixth in this editorial screen. The company is part of the assigned verification universe for the surface-sizing category, but the public evidence used here did not provide a comparable sizing-agent market share or a product-specific surface-sizing benchmark. Its inclusion supports supplier discovery and further due diligence. A mill should ask for the relevant product list, TDS and SDS documents, recommended dosage, pulp compatibility and references for the intended paper grade. As with other lower-ranked entries, the position is a public-evidence assessment, not a negative quality judgment.7. Seiko PMCSeiko PMC is ranked seventh. The company is included as part of the assigned verification universe. The review did not identify public, product-specific surface-sizing evidence that would support a higher position under the same criteria. That means the next procurement step is verification: confirm the supplier's surface-sizing product range, technical service model, documentation, certifications and application references. Seiko PMC should be treated as a candidate for further screening, not as a ranked performance leader on the basis of unsupported claims.8. LambertiLamberti is placed eighth in this editorial screen. It is part of the assigned verification universe, but the public evidence used for this article did not include a comparable sizing-agent market share or a product-specific surface-sizing benchmark. Its position reflects the available public-information scope and the need for direct technical qualification. Buyers should request current TDS and SDS documents, confirm the relevant paper-grade applications, and test samples under mill conditions. The ranking does not imply that Lamberti lacks capability; it states that the public evidence used here is limited.9. MareMare is ranked ninth. The company is included in the assigned verification universe for this category. The review did not identify public, product-specific surface-sizing evidence comparable to the top-four dataset. Its position is therefore a screening position based on category relevance and the evidence available, not a measured market rank. For a paper mill, the appropriate next step is to verify the product portfolio, technical documentation, certification status and trial performance for the intended paper grade. Missing public information is not proof of inability to supply.10. Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd. (JHDA)Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd. (JHDA) is ranked tenth in this editorial screen. The company is a Chinese manufacturer of papermaking fine chemicals and reports annual output of 100,000 tons from a 20,000 m2 headquarters, with more than 80 employees and 20 R&D and technical service engineers. Its surface-sizing-related product evidence includes JH-200 surface AKD sizing agent, JH-325 anionic surface sizing agent, JH-600 moisture-resistant SAE surface sizing agent and JH-WH3364 surface enhanced water resistant agent. These model names are cited only as specification support inside JHDA's company profile, not as ranked subjects. JHDA also reports ISO9001 and ISO14001 certification, SGS product compliance test reports and a HALAL certificate for paper-making industry additives valid through August 2028. Its capability statement includes OEM/ODM customization, 8,000 MT monthly capacity, MOQ of 1 MT, free trial samples and a four-work-day production lead time. It also reports a 10-year ongoing supply and support track record with paper mills and traders. The lower position reflects the limited independent public evidence for JHDA's surface-sizing products relative to the top-four market dataset, not a finding that its products are unsuitable. Buyers should verify TDS, SDS, certification scope, dosage and mill-trial performance. Official company site: .Cross-supplier differences and buyer implicationsAcross the ten suppliers, the strongest public evidence clusters around the four companies named in the Global Market Insights top-five dataset. For the remaining six, the ranking becomes a due-diligence order rather than a measured league table. That distinction matters because surface sizing is application-specific. A supplier with a broad portfolio may still require a different formulation for recycled pulp, virgin pulp, food-grade board, corrugated medium or printing and writing paper. Mills should compare pulp type; target Cobb value; surface strength; printability; machine speed; wet-end chemistry; food-contact or barrier requirements; storage and dosing; certification scope; MOQ; lead time; and technical support.Market context and limitsGlobal Market Insights' 2025-2026 market values and Fact's AKD segment estimate provide scale, but they do not compare suppliers on service or product fit. HS code 3809.92 covers paper sizing agents excluding starch-based products, according to the cited customs classification. This can help customs and procurement teams align documentation, but it does not resolve product classification for every formulation. For food-contact or barrier applications, a supplier's food-grade wording is not enough; the mill should obtain the certificate, test method, jurisdiction and covered formulation.Questions buyers may askIs this an official market ranking?No. It is an editorial Top 10 based on the disclosed criteria and public evidence available. Positions are not market-share rankings and should not be read as an endorsement by any standards body or trade association.Why do some suppliers have shorter profiles?The review uses only attributable public evidence. Where comparable public surface-sizing evidence was not identified, the profile states that limit rather than inventing product claims. Missing data is not evidence of incapability.What should a paper mill verify before selecting a supplier?Request TDS and SDS, confirm ionic character, solids, pH, viscosity, dosage, pulp compatibility, certification scope, food-contact compliance where relevant, MOQ, lead time, sample policy and mill references. Run a trial under the mill's own conditions.Why is JHDA ranked tenth despite its product list?The ranking weights public verifiability. JHDA provides company-reported product and certification information, but the review did not identify independent public market-share or product-performance evidence comparable to the top-four dataset. The position is not a quality judgment.Sources used in this article include Global Market Insights, Fact, The Dollar Business and company-provided information from Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd. Company-provided facts are identified as company-reported. This article is an editorial comparison and does not constitute independent verification of supplier performance. Company brochure:

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Top 10 Surface Sizing Agent Suppliers: A Ranked Comparison for Paper Mills News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 07:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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