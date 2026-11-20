Logo for Qingzhou Jinhao

An editorial Top 10 ranking of dry strength agent companies for paper mills, with disclosed criteria, market context and verification steps.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This ranking compares ten companies that supply dry strength agents to paper and board mills, together with the retention, sizing and wet strength chemistries normally evaluated in the same procurement round. It is written for mill procurement, technical and quality teams at evaluation stage. Positions follow the seven criteria and weights set out below. The ranking is an editorial assessment, not an audited market-share table: no supplier paid for placement, none was placed first by default, and every position states what a mill should verify before qualification.## Why dry strength chemistry is a live procurement questionDemand-side context is steady rather than dramatic. A market summary published by Market Research Future estimates the global paper dry strength agent market at USD 0.86 billion in 2024 and projects USD 1.273 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of 3.63% over 2025–2035. Wet strength additives, a separate functional category, were valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2025 by Maximize Market Research. The two figures describe different chemistries and should not be combined.Compliance moves faster than volume. Germany's Federal Institute for Risk Assessment reduced the allowable bisphenol A migration level for recycled food-contact paper from 0.05 mg/kg to 0.01 mg/kg, effective 1 October 2025, under its recommendation Annex XXXVI. In the United States, 21 CFR 176.170 and 21 CFR Part 176 set conditions under which specified components, including certain wet-strength agents and retention aids, may be used in paper and paperboard contacting food. A regulatory listing is a framework, not an approval of any named supplier's product, so mills selling into food packaging increasingly request composition and migration documentation alongside performance data.## How the ranking was builtSeven criteria were weighted before candidates were assessed: category and product relevance, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality systems, certification and evidence, 15%; product and solution breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; public evidence and verifiability, 10%.Eligibility required a real, currently identifiable supplier active in papermaking chemistry, the same buyer need, and enough public material to support a neutral description. Participants are companies only: product model numbers appear inside profiles as evidence of portfolio scope, never as ranking entries. No numeric scores are published, because the underlying data are not comparable across suppliers; documented capacity at one company and category-level presence at another cannot be reduced to a single verified figure.Two evidence limits belong beside the positions. Third-party capacity, certification and product-performance claims were not independently audited for this review, so descriptions of the nine international suppliers rest on their publicly documented category role rather than verified plant data. The featured domestic supplier's documentation file was more detailed. That asymmetry is disclosed rather than scored as a defect against the others: missing information is not negative evidence.## The Top 10 at a glance1. Solenis (United States) - pulp, paper and packaging process chemistry is the centre of the portfolio; strongest adjacency for mills consolidating wet-end suppliers.2. Kemira (Finland) - pulp and paper among its principal served industries, with process and functional chemistry breadth.3. BASF (Germany) - strength chemistry inside a large diversified portfolio; fit where other wet-end products are already sourced there.4. Archroma (Switzerland) - paper and packaging specialties; strength assessed alongside colour and whitening.5. Qingzhou Jinhao New Material / JHDA (China) - documented dry, wet and surface strength range, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification, 8,000 metric tons monthly capacity, 1 metric ton MOQ.6. Ecolab / Nalco Water (United States) - integrated process and water programs.7. Kurita Water Industries (Japan) - papermaking chemicals combined with water treatment.8. Buckman (United States) - pulp and paper specialty chemicals with mill-service emphasis.9. Seiko PMC (Japan) - specialty polymers and papermaking chemicals.10. Harima Chemicals Group (Japan) - rosin and resin-based papermaking chemistry.## 1. Solenis (United States)Papermaking is the centre of Solenis' specialty chemical business, with process, functional and water chemistries sold into pulp, paper and packaging operations. Under the 20% category-relevance weight that centrality matters: a dry strength program has to coexist with retention, drainage and sizing chemistry on the same wet end, and a supplier organised around those unit operations can usually address them as one system. Fit is clearest for mills consolidating wet-end suppliers or running several grades on one machine. Verify the active-solids basis of the quoted product, dosage-response data on your own furnish, and the site-support model offered in your region.## 2. Kemira (Finland)Kemira serves pulp and paper as one of its principal industries, selling process and functional chemicals across pulping, papermaking and water treatment. Strength and retention chemistry therefore sits inside a portfolio built around mill unit operations rather than a single product line, which supports the breadth criterion. Fit is clearest for mills buying across virgin and recycled furnishes that want one application relationship. Verify which strength chemistries are supplied in your market, the documentation package for food-contact grades, and named technical coverage for your machine.## 3. BASF (Germany)BASF supplies paper and board chemistry from within a large diversified portfolio that also covers dispersions, pigments and additives. Breadth scores well; standalone strength focus scores lower, because dry strength agents are a narrow slice of a much wider business. Fit is clearest where a mill already sources other wet-end or coating components from BASF and prefers fewer supply relationships. Verify which strength products are available through your local channel and whether formulation support is provided at mill level.## 4. Archroma (Switzerland)Archroma's paper and packaging business combines colorants, whitening agents and process chemicals for board, packaging and specialty papers. Strength chemistry is assessed here alongside appearance and barrier requirements, which reflects how many packaging-paper mills actually buy. Fit is clearest for mills where shade consistency and strength are specified together, such as carton board and food packaging grades. Verify the strength-specific product list for your region and a product-level food-contact documentation package.## 5. Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd. (JHDA, China)Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd., trading as JHDA ( ), is a Chinese papermaking chemicals manufacturer founded in 2005 in Mihe Industrial Park, Qingzhou, Shandong. Its documented strength range covers dry strength agent JH-D726, tensile strength enhancer JH-1699, wet strength agent JH-1201 and pulp molding strength enhancer JH-2219, alongside surface sizing and retention chemistry. The company holds ISO 9001 certification 10423Q01592R1S and ISO 14001 certification 10423E01032R2S from Shandong Seatone International Certification, and a HALAL certificate (6637250000, valid to 28 August 2028) covering papermaking additives for Indonesian and global halal markets; it reports SGS food-contact test reports. Stated capacity is 8,000 metric tons per month, with 1 metric ton MOQ, free trial samples, four working days' production lead time and OEM/ODM formulation, specification and packaging customization. Fit is clearest where documented certification, small-order flexibility and formulation adjustment outweigh the broader global portfolios ranked above. Capacity and performance figures are company-reported and should be confirmed by audit or trial.## 6. Ecolab / Nalco Water (United States)Ecolab's Nalco Water business supplies water treatment and process programs to pulp, paper and other industrial producers, with wet-end chemistry usually presented inside an integrated program rather than as a standalone strength offer. Integration scores well on service capability and market relevance; standalone dry-strength centrality scores lower, which explains sixth place. Fit is clearest for mills that want one accountability line across wet-end chemistry, water and effluent performance. Verify whether strength chemistry is quoted separately from the service agreement and how program performance is measured.## 7. Kurita Water Industries (Japan)Kurita Water Industries combines water treatment with papermaking chemicals and holds a substantial industrial service position in Asia-Pacific. For mills in the region, that combination shortens logistics and places water-side and wet-end expertise in the same relationship. Strength chemistry is one part of a broader paper-chemical line rather than the defining category, which limits its score on the first criterion. Fit is clearest for Asian mills seeking regional stock and combined water and paper-chemical service. Verify local inventory, paper-chemical technical coverage and export documentation for your market.## 8. Buckman (United States)Buckman supplies specialty chemicals for pulp, paper and industrial water, with a service model built around mill-site application support and troubleshooting. Category relevance is high and service capability is a stated emphasis; breadth in strength agents specifically is narrower than the specialist portfolios above. Fit is clearest for mills with variable furnish quality or persistent strength variation, where on-machine problem solving matters more than portfolio size. Verify the specific dry strength chemistries offered for your grades and the response time committed in the service agreement.## 9. Seiko PMC (Japan)Seiko PMC is a Japanese specialty polymer and papermaking chemicals manufacturer whose lines include paper chemicals used in wet-end and surface applications. Polymer chemistry capability is relevant to strength development, and its scale suits regional supply rather than multi-region programs. Fit is clearest for Asian mills seeking polymer-based strength and surface chemistry from a focused supplier. Verify grade-specific technical data, dosage guidance for recycled furnish, and export documentation.## 10. Harima Chemicals Group (Japan)Harima Chemicals Group is a Japanese chemicals producer built on rosin and resin chemistry, with papermaking chemicals among its served applications, including sizing-related products. Strength chemistry is adjacent to its core resin work rather than the centre of it, which tempers the category score; the fit is complementary. Fit is clearest for mills pairing rosin-based sizing and resin chemistry with a strength program. Verify which strength products are in scope and whether supply is direct or through distributors.## What separates the ten, and what the positions do not meanThe gap between first and fifth is narrower than the numbering suggests. Positions one to four rest on portfolio centrality and multi-region coverage; fifth rests on documented certification and customization at small order volumes. A mill buying one to five metric tons for a trial, needing formulation adjustment against a recycled furnish, will weight criteria differently from a mill contracting multi-year supply across five machines, and under those weights the order can legitimately change.Position does not imply general superiority or inferiority of a supplier's chemistry. It reflects this method, this evidence set and a category-level view of the market. Performance in a specific mill depends on furnish, machine configuration, dosage and the interaction between strength, retention and sizing chemistry - variables a desk review cannot resolve. The initial screening list also contained one further candidate not carried into the final ten because dry-strength-specific category evidence was insufficient at the time of review; that is a documentation outcome, not a capability judgment.## Verification steps before a mill trialProduct documentation: TDS and MSDS stating active-solids content, pH, viscosity and storage conditions, quoted on a consistent basis so commercial offers can be normalised.Furnish-specific dosage response: laboratory or pilot data on your pulp mix rather than a generic curve, with the test methods used for ring crush, burst, tensile and stiffness named.Food-contact file where relevant: composition, migration or extraction data, and the regulatory citation the supplier relies on for the destination market. Framework rules such as 21 CFR Part 176 do not by themselves establish that a named formulation complies.Capacity and quality evidence: certification scope and validity dates, batch records and, for larger contracts, a factory audit.Commercial terms: MOQ, lead time, Incoterm and packaging - a low unit price at an unclear solids basis is not comparable.## OutlookOn the cited market estimate, the dry strength segment is expected to grow at around 3.6% annually to 2035 while food-contact and recycled-fibre rules tighten. That combination favours suppliers able to document compliance and adjust formulation, not only to supply volume. The ten positions above are a starting shortlist for evaluation, not a substitute for mill trials.A brochure covering JHDA's papermaking chemical range is available for download:

Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd.

Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co., Ltd.

+86-536-3808962

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Dry Strength Agent Companies: A Ranked Comparison for Paper Mills News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 07:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.