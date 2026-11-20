jesse colin young

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, November 22, what would have been the 85th birthday of legendary singer-songwriter Jesse Colin Young, his widow, Connie Young, will launch a completely reimagined official website dedicated to the late artist's life, music and enduring legacy.

Designed to replace the previous utilitarian site, the new platform merges an official store with an interactive community hub and the newly christened Ridgetop Archives, a living digital vault named after Young's longtime Ridgetop studio and Northern California homestead. Embracing a tactile, hand-drawn 1970s aesthetic inspired by classic album art of the era, the site intentionally rejects artificial intelligence in favor of human curation, authentic storytelling and real connection with fans.

"The website we've had up is great, but I'm really excited to create something totally new that will be a real gathering place for Jesse's fans," Connie Young says. "This is going to be a destination where people can feel like they're part of a community. They can speak freely and be themselves."

Modeled after the campfires that Jesse loved, the human-moderated forum requires simple email verification to keep out bots and bad actors, offering a safe haven free from the noise of traditional social media. Fans can gather around the virtual campfire to swap concert memories, upload personal photos, and spark conversations directly with one another – or even suggest rare memorabilia for the archive.

"You'll go there and you can write something, or you can read something someone else wrote and respond to it and start building conversations around the campfire," Connie says. "It's a rich experience for everyone to say, 'Oh, wow, I was at that concert too, and here's my photo.'"

Organized chronologically by decade, the Ridgetop Archives traces Young's artistic evolution from his seminal work with the Youngbloods through his acclaimed solo career. Continuously updated as new treasures are uncovered and digitized, the collection houses rare photographs, memorabilia, streaming links and exclusive legacy videos hosted on a dedicated server.

The platform also serves as the home base for major posthumous projects, including a newly restored documentary High on a Ridgetop, shot in the early 1970s by acclaimed cinematographer Hiro Narita while Young was recording his beloved album, Song for Juli. The unscripted film sat unseen in Young's basement for 53 years after label disputes shelved it. Recently digitized, color corrected and paired with a 2024 interview between Young and Narita, the film is currently being submitted to festivals, with an exclusive trailer debuting on the site.

In addition, fans can access early details on Young's upcoming autobiography, slated for release in Fall of 2027 to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Summer of Love, as well as a children's book arriving in March 2028.

"Creating this new online space honoring Jesse has been my North Star during this last year," Connie says. "I look forward to seeing fans join our wonderful community, share their stories and pictures, and I want them to keep coming back, because the Ridgetop Archives are a living, changing source of information and memorabilia. It all goes live on Jesse's heavenly birthday."

She adds, "See you all there... Aloha."

For more information, please visit:



Dominique Silva

Jensen Communications

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Connie Young Unveils Jesse Colin Young Website and 'Ridgetop Archives' on Late Musician's Heavenly Birthday, Nov 22 News Provided By Jensen Communications November 20, 2026, 07:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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