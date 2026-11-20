Tuofa CNC Machining 20years

Tuofa CNC Machining Precision parts

Tuofa Precision machined parts milled turned

Serving customers across 30+ countries, Tuofa continues investing in advanced CNC capabilities and welcomes new manufacturing projects worldwide.

- Tuofa Team

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shenzhen-based precision machining company reflects on two decades of equipment investment, international collaboration and changing engineering demands, while welcoming new customers with a year-end anniversary offer.

Tuofa, a custom CNC machining manufacturer founded in 2006, is marking its 20th anniversary in 2026. What began as a 180-square-meter workshop with six CNC machines has developed into a manufacturing operation with more than 100 machines. Alongside this expansion, the company has built customer relationships across more than 30 countries and adapted its machining services to industries shaped by automation, advanced electronics and artificial intelligence.

The anniversary also marks a new phase of investment. Tuofa has recently purchased a Hyundai mill-turn machine from South Korea and is planning additional specialist websites, including resources dedicated to hard-to-machine materials. The company says these steps reflect a longer-term priority: matching equipment, engineering knowledge and customer support to increasingly diverse manufacturing requirements.

From a Small Workshop to an International Manufacturer

When Tuofa began operations in Shenzhen in 2006, its six CNC machines served a much narrower range of production needs. Projects often centered on conventional

mechanical components, where controlling dimensions, surface finish and delivery schedules was already essential to maintaining customer confidence.

As orders became more varied, Tuofa added CNC turning, milling, multi-axis capabilities and associated finishing and inspection processes. Its move to larger premises in Shenzhen's Longhua District in 2021 supported a workshop equipped with more than 100 CNC machines.

The growth was not simply a matter of purchasing equipment. Every additional part geometry, material and tolerance requirement called for practical decisions about workholding, cutting tools, process sequencing and inspection. Over time, those lessons became part of the company's approach to producing custom CNC machining parts from customers' drawings and 3D models.

Working Across Borders and Industries

Tuofa began expanding into international markets in 2010. Its components have since reached customers in more than 30 countries, including the United States, Canada, European markets and Australia.

The company attributes much of its development to solving project-specific machining problems rather than offering one standard production method. Engineers may need advice on material choice, manufacturing feasibility, distortion, surface treatment or assembly fit. Procurement teams also need clear quotations, inspection requirements and repeatable processes when parts are reordered.

Across these projects, the company aims to preserve engineering decisions, inspection expectations and approved revisions, so later batches can benefit from earlier problem-solving rather than starting the manufacturing discussion again.

Automotive components represent part of Tuofa's earlier manufacturing experience. Its automotive manufacturing services cover custom parts where dimensional accuracy, functional interfaces and dependable production are especially important. These fundamentals remain relevant as customers bring new designs and applications.

Following Technology From Automotive Components to AI Applications

The types of projects reaching CNC suppliers have changed significantly over two decades. Alongside industrial machinery and automotive work, Tuofa now addresses applications involving machine-vision equipment, thermal-management components for AI servers and intelligent environmental-monitoring devices.

Machine-vision assemblies, for example, often depend on accurate relationships between mounting surfaces, bores and optical component locations. AI computing hardware introduces different problems: liquid cold plates require careful attention to channel geometry, flatness, sealing interfaces and heat transfer. These features cannot be managed by machining speed alone; they depend on process planning and inspection.

One documented Tuofa project involved an aluminum housing for an AI-enabled system that monitors electrical signals from plants. The team machined the compact housing from 6061-T6 aluminum and accounted for black-anodizing thickness at critical openings and threads. Checks before and after finishing helped preserve the fit of internal components.

Such work demonstrates how familiar machining processes can support emerging technologies when manufacturers remain willing to learn from new project requirements.

Equipment Upgrades and Material Knowledge

Continual equipment investment has accompanied this shift. Tuofa's recent purchase of a South Korean Hyundai mill-turn machine is intended to support parts that combine turned features with additional milled geometry. Depending on the component, performing related operations in a coordinated setup can reduce handling and help maintain relationships between critical features.

The company also continues to build experience across different material groups. Brass CNC machining remains useful for fittings, electrical and mechanical components, while CNC machining plastics supports parts requiring insulation, low weight or material-specific performance. Each requires suitable tooling, fixturing and machining parameters rather than a universal cutting strategy.

More demanding alloys and engineered polymers introduce further considerations. Nickel-based alloys, titanium, hardened steels and glass-filled PEEK can present tool-wear, heat-control, deformation or surface-quality challenges. The company is therefore planning more dedicated online resources and specialist websites focused on difficult-to-machine materials, helping engineers understand available processes and submit better-defined projects. These websites are planned initiatives, not newly launched production facilities.

Always Open to New Partnerships

Tuofa says its internal customer numbering system has now reached the 1,000 mark, reflecting the steady addition of customer records over the years. The company continues to value repeat orders, but its anniversary message is equally clear: new customers, first-time designs and unfamiliar manufacturing challenges remain welcome.

"Many long-term partnerships begin with a single drawing and a first conversation," said Andy Lu, Tuofa's founder. "Our machines have changed over the past 20 years, but our responsibility is still to understand the part, identify machining risks and help the customer move the project forward."

To mark its 20th anniversary, Tuofa is introducing a limited-time offer for new customers who present a screenshot of this news release when requesting a quotation.

Eligible orders of US$1,000 or more receive US$50 off; orders of US$10,000 or more receive US$300 off. The offer begins on the publication date of this release and ends December 31, 2026. Customers can contact Tuofa through its official website (tuofa-cncmachining) for project review and offer details.

About Tuofa

Founded in Shenzhen in 2006, Tuofa provides CNC milling, turning, mill-turn machining, inspection and related manufacturing support for custom metal and plastic components. With more than 100 CNC machines and experience serving international customers, the company supports prototypes, small batches and repeat orders across established and emerging industries.

Expert Team

Tuofa CNC Machining

+86 137 1398 0135

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tuofa Celebrates 20 Years of CNC Machining, Welcomes New Global Partnerships News Provided By Tuofa CNC Machining November 20, 2026, 07:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.