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Agentic AI for autonomous operations orchestration, proven in live enterprise deployments by Manch

- Suresh AnantpurkarBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bengaluru, 20 November 2026: Manch Technologies Private Limited has been named a Winner at the ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 in two categories:Enterprise Productivity & Automation, and Marketing, Customer Experience & Revenue Growth.The recognitionThe awards, presented by The Economic Times, follow a structured evaluation process, with Grant Thornton Bharat serving as the Evaluation Partner. Each Certificate of Achievement recognises Manch's contribution to advancing AI through technological excellence and real-world applications and is signed by Puneet Kukreja, Business Head, The Economic Times Digital.Manch won for the same reason in both categories: it has not only led innovation but has also successfully deployed it in leading enterprises, creating significant value and transformation for operations and the COO's office.While much of the industry is only now launching autonomous and agentic operations solutions, Manch is already running them in real enterprise customer deployments, creating significant value.Towards Autonomous Enterprise OperationsThe last 20 years have been defined by systems of record. The next 10 will be defined by systems of orchestration. Manch's latest work in autonomous agentic operations orchestration is a significant step toward its vision of Autonomous Enterprise Operations: business processes built, run, and continuously improved with the business in control.In the latest version of the platform, business users simply describe a process in natural language. Manch builds, tests, and deploys it, then continues to adapt it as the business evolves. The resulting workflow aligns with the organisation's operating goals, the roles and functional nuances of the teams involved, the applicable governance policies, and the data integrity that ensures every step is accurate and transparent.What once required months of specialist configuration can now go from description to production in hours, with timelines varying by process complexity.Why Manch's advantage holdsAn agent is only as trustworthy as the context it reasons over. Manch's advantage lies in managing enterprise knowledge and context in a governed environment and in integrating every layer of the stack-from data to business processes to enterprise intelligence-into a single native model.Data mastery, workflow execution, and AI agents therefore work as a single system rather than as separate tools stitched together. That is what keeps autonomy accurate, auditable, and policy-compliant, and what lets business teams, not only specialists, shape how the enterprise operates."In a market moving this fast, staying ahead means being razor-sharp. Our deep expertise in operations orchestration enables us to build innovation that works in real enterprises, not just in demos." - Suresh Anantpurkar, Founder and CEO, Manch TechnologiesAbout the ET Most Innovative AI Product AwardsThe ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026, from The Economic Times, recognise contributions that advance AI through technological excellence and real-world applications. Winners are selected through a structured evaluation process, with Grant Thornton Bharat serving as the Evaluation Partner.About ManchManch is an autonomous operations orchestration platform for enterprises: a software layer that builds, runs, and governs business processes across existing systems, authored in business language and live in a fraction of the usual time. It brings data, process, and enterprise intelligence together in a single governed model.Media contact...

Suresh Anantpurkar

Manch Technologies Pvt Ltd

+91 98453 78462

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Manch wins two Economic Times Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 for enterprise automation and revenue growth News Provided By Manch Technologies Pvt Ltd November 20, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry



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