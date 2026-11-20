EnVision IQ smart vending machine by Seaga and Invenda for Grupo Bimbo / AutoVend Mexico

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The world's largest baking company is adding EnVision IQ smart vending machines, Seaga hardware powered by Invenda software, to its AutoVend program.

- Anton von Rueden, CEO InvendaALPNACH, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company, has launched EnVision IQ smart vending machines in its AutoVend program, together with its long-standing hardware partner Seaga Manufacturing and Swiss software company Invenda Group AG. Mexico's vending machine market reached USD 334.3 million in 2025, according to IMARC Group.AutoVend, Grupo Bimbo's vending business, runs more than 30,000 vending machines in offices, corporate sites and residential buildings across Mexico, and Seaga has worked with Bimbo's vending business for many years. With EnVision IQ, Bimbo now adds smart vending to that network.Bimbo chose EnVision IQ after testing it on its own machines. What stood out in testing were combos: product bundles that Bimbo can set up for marketing and promotions and time down to the hour. With them, Bimbo can run short, limited-time offers that create excitement in the market, and it sees them as a driving force for its business going forward.EnVision IQ has also proven itself in the US. In controlled deployments, it achieved twice the sell-through of traditional machines, and shoppers bought about 50% more items per transaction.For Bimbo, each machine becomes a direct channel to its consumers. The machines work reliably on site and are managed from headquarters: the team in Mexico City adjusts prices, product layouts and on-screen content across its machines without a site visit. On the 49-inch touchscreen, Bimbo presents its brands, promotions and combos the way it wants, at the moment shoppers choose, and a multi-item cart turns a single purchase into a fuller basket. The same screen can also carry campaigns and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.“Grupo Bimbo and Seaga have built AutoVend together over many years, and today they take it into smart vending. Every EnVision IQ in the program gives Bimbo a direct line to its shoppers, with prices, products and content managed from one place and in-depth data insights on top. That is what our technology was built for, and why we are the global leader in this field. Seaga brings decades of manufacturing know-how, Bimbo brings the brands people reach for every day. Thank you both for your trust. We're on the path to something great here,” said Anton von Rueden, CEO, Invenda.EnVision IQ is a joint solution of Seaga and Invenda. It combines Seaga's proven vending hardware, trusted by US operators for decades, with Invenda's digital platform for remote fleet management, data and on-screen content. The result is a machine that feels familiar to operators, installs easily and earns more from every location, and a vending machine that delivers data and new ways to sell, not only a product behind glass.“Seeing EnVision IQ go live in front of Bimbo's customers is a moment our product, software and support teams are proud of. We trained the AutoVend team in Mexico City to manage pricing, product layouts, on-screen content and advertising themselves, so they are in control from day one. Next, we will review the first machine data together and build on what we learn. Bimbo, Seaga and Invenda bring out the best in each other, and we are committed to growing this program together,” said Mark Crandell, VP Sales, North America, Invenda.For Seaga, the program takes its partnership of many years with Bimbo into smart vending. For Invenda, it adds the world's largest baking company to the global brands it works with, including Mars and Coca-Cola, and strengthens its role as a trusted partner for the brands that lead automated retail.About Invenda Group AGInvenda Group AG is a Swiss software company and the leader in Global Smart Vending, transforming automated retail and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising through its proprietary AI-powered platform. Invenda's technology connects and automates networks of smart vending machines, micro markets, and digital screens-enabling operators and brands to optimize operations, access real-time data, and unlock new revenue streams through location-based e-commerce and targeted advertising.Headquartered in Alpnach, Switzerland, Invenda has locations in Berlin, New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Sofia, Zagreb, and Novi Sad. The company supports deployments in 22 countries and partners with global brands, operators, and manufacturers, including Mars, Coca-Cola, Selecta, and Valora.For more information, please visit .

Willem Allroggen

Invenda Group AG

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Grupo Bimbo takes AutoVend into smart vending with Seaga and Invenda News Provided By Invenda Group AG November 20, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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