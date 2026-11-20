Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal From Trading
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Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading
20-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities are withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 20 November 2026:
IntelliAM AI Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: INT
ISIN: GB00BR56LJ77
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: ...
Website:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
2437900 20-Nov-2026
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