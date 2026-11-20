electrovac AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

electrovac AG publishes its 2026/2027 half-year report – revenue and EBIT rise

20.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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electrovac AG publishes its 2026/2027 half-year report – revenue and EBIT rise

Revenue increases by 10.5% to EUR 61.5 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 55.7 million)

EBIT rose by 25.1% to EUR 8.2 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 6.5 million), with an EBIT margin of 13.3% (H1 2025/2026: 11.7%); EBIT adjusted for IPO costs stood at EUR 10.4 million

Consolidated net income for the period increased by 20.0% to EUR 5.3 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 4.4 million)

Equity ratio of 70.5% (March 31, 2026: 55.1%) following the IPO Outlook for 2026/2027: EBIT forecast raised to between EUR 13 million and EUR 14 million (adjusted for IPO costs: EUR 15 million to EUR 16 million); revenue forecast of between EUR 120 million and EUR 130 million Salzweg, November 20, 2026 – electrovac AG (“electrovac,” the“electrovac Group,” or the“company,” ISIN DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical technology, today published its half-year report for the period from April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026. In the first half of the 2026/2027 financial year, the electrovac Group generated revenue of EUR 61.5 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 55.7 million). This growth was driven in particular by the Industrials and Aerospace & Defence business segments, where increased demand and positive price effects led to disproportionately high revenue growth of 31.1% and 20.0% respectively. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 25.1% from EUR 6.5 million to EUR 8.2 million. EBIT includes one-off expenses relating to the IPO amounting to EUR 2.3 million. Adjusted for these expenses, the electrovac Group achieved an EBIT of EUR 10.4 million. The improvement in earnings is attributable in particular to the positive revenue performance in the high-margin business segments Industrials and Aerospace & Defence, as well as the Group's operational performance, which exceeded expectations. Furthermore, positive currency effects contributed to the earnings performance. The EBIT margin for the reporting period stood at 13.3% (H1 2025/2026: 11.7%); adjusted for IPO costs, it was 16.9%. Consolidated profit before taxes amounted to EUR 7.4 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 5.7 million). Consolidated net income rose by 20.0% to EUR 5.3 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 4.4 million). The electrovac Group's equity base improved significantly following the IPO on April 30, 2026. The equity ratio rose to 70.5% as at September 30, 2026 (March 31, 2026: 55.1%). Cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 24.3 million (March 31, 2026: EUR 2.1 million). By contrast, financial liabilities fell to EUR 9.1 million (March 31, 2026: EUR 13.1 million). Dieter Thumfart, CEO of electrovac:“With our IPO, we have gained permanent access to the capital market and the financial flexibility required for our growth strategy. The first half of 2026/2027 shows that this approach is paying off: growth is coming from our high-margin Aerospace & Defence and Industrials business segments, and our operational performance is exceeding expectations. We are systematically building on this to implement our growth initiatives.” Development of the strategic areas In the Personal Safety segment, revenue of EUR 29.7 million was 9.7% higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 27.1 million. In the Aerospace & Defence and Industrials segments, the electrovac Group recorded revenue growth of 20.0% to EUR 11.5 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 9.6 million) and 31.1% to EUR 12.7 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 9.7 million). The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.97 and 1.74 in these two areas respectively. In the Other Mobility segment, revenue fell as planned to EUR 7.6 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 9.3 million). Outlook for 2026/2027 As expected, the electrovac Group recorded positive business performance in the first half of 2026/2027. Accordingly, consolidated revenue for the full year 2026/2027 is still expected to rise to between EUR 120 million and EUR 130 million (previous year: EUR 118.0 million). As a result of the positive performance in the Aerospace & Defence and Industrials segments, coupled with operational performance that exceeded expectations, the electrovac Group raised its earnings forecast for the 2026/2027 financial year on October 21, 2026. The company now expects full-year EBIT of between EUR 13 million and EUR 14 million (previously: EUR 11 million to EUR 12 million) and EBIT adjusted for IPO costs of between EUR 15 million and EUR 16 million (previously: EUR 13 million to EUR 14 million). The full half-year report for 2026/2027 is available at . Selected key financial figures (in EUR million)

Earnings and financial position

H1 2026/2027 H1 2025/2026 Revenue 61.5 55.7 EBIT 8.2 6.5 Operating cash flow 3.0 2.7 Cash flow from investing activities -3.3 -0.9 Net assets September 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Total assets 121.2 93.8 Equity 85.5 51.7 Equity ratio (in %) 70.5% 55.1% Cash and cash equivalents 24.3 2.1 Employees (number, average) * 562 545 * Full-time equivalents including temporary staff About electrovac electrovac AG, headquartered in Salzweg, Germany, is a hermetic packaging specialist manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal sealing products to protect safety- and system-critical electronics. electrovac currently employs around 550 people at four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand and supplies more than 250 customers worldwide. Its customized solutions range from niche products in small batches to high-volume series products, which are widely used in electronics, sensors and actuators. These include safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt pretensioners, special solutions for the aerospace and defense industries required in satellite technology or military equipment, and numerous other solutions in mobility and industrial applications. For more information, please visit . Contact electrovac AG

Anglstraße 4

94121 Salzweg, Germany

Investor Relations

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

iron AG

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Telephone: +49 (0) 221-914097-12 20.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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